The Silent Part of Motocross: A Family's Journey

Motocross is a sport built on grit, determination, and sacrifice. While the focus is often on the riders—pushing themselves to the limit, chasing championships, and enduring the highs and lows of competition—there is another side of the story that remains largely untold. Reese Baker, a senior at On Track School and the sister of a motocross racer, brings this hidden struggle to light in her powerful essay, "The Silent Part of Motocross."

Reese’s story is one of resilience, self-discovery, and learning to find her own success while growing up in the shadows of a sibling’s racing career. She sheds light on the sacrifices families make—not just the long hours of training and traveling, but the emotional toll it takes on siblings who often feel unseen.

“Motocross is a challenging sport on its own, filled with constantly evolving tracks, bike issues, injuries, money, and mental health issues, but what about the side we never get to see? Yes, we've all seen the behind-the-scenes of the racers, training, riding, working out, etc., but what about their families? Their brothers and sisters? As one of those sisters, I'd like to say it's been just as challenging keeping up with the lifestyle. While I may not be sending supercross triples, I'm jumping over problems of my own.”

The Hidden Sacrifices

After COVID hit and schools shut down, Reese and her brother Jace transitioned into a state-run homeschool program—a change that aligned with a pivotal decision Jace faced: whether to race for fun or commit fully to a more serious training program. Jace chose the latter, and Reese had to follow suit.

“For what felt like years, every assignment felt laborious and exhausting–I did absolutely everything I could to avoid my work. My grades never really slipped, but I continued to fall further and further behind until I had so much work, I fully gave up on even attempting to complete it.”

Reese describes how her family’s focus on racing changed the course of her education. Initially a high-achieving student, she was thrust into homeschooling when her brother committed to racing full-time. Without the structure of a traditional school and with her parents’ attention largely directed toward the demands of motocross, she found herself lost, struggling to keep up, and, more significantly, afraid to ask for help.

Her words resonate with many siblings of motocross athletes. While their brothers or sisters chase dreams on the track, they often find themselves on the sidelines—supporting, sacrificing, and silently navigating their own battles. It is easy to assume that siblings will adjust and that overachievers will be fine, but this is often not the case.

The Turning Point

Reese’s struggles extended beyond school. She faced isolation, bullying at the track, and a deepening sense of worthlessness. But her story is not just about hardship—it is about overcoming.

“I realized it wasn't them who did not prioritize my emotions: it was me. I had such low self-esteem I thought everything I did was a bother to someone else, but all I really had to do was be honest about the way I felt.”

Reese’s breakthrough came when she finally spoke up. She reached out to her parents, who, unaware of the depth of her struggles, immediately supported her. This moment of vulnerability became a turning point in her life, teaching her one of the most valuable lessons: that asking for help is not a sign of weakness but a step toward growth.

How Families Can Create Balance

The biggest question families face is how to support their racer while ensuring that all children feel equally valued. Balance is not easy, but it is essential. Reese’s story underscores the importance of communication and recognizing when a child needs support. Often, parents may assume their non-racing children are adjusting fine when, in reality, they are silently struggling. The key is to check in regularly, validate their experiences, and actively involve them in conversations about their own dreams and goals.

One important takeaway from Reese’s story is that motocross families are not alone in this journey. The moto community is tight-knit, and families can work together to support one another. Whether it’s offering a listening ear, sharing responsibilities at the track, or encouraging open conversations, parents and siblings can rely on their extended motocross family to create a more balanced and supportive environment for everyone.

Here are some key takeaways from Reese’s experience: