Enzo Temmerman Talks Start in Racing, SMX Next – Supercross, and More

Interview/text by Monica Colvin:
Over the years, it has been a challenge in the U.S. to figure out what the “right” path to getting amateur riders prepared for their future in Monster Energy AMA Supercross is. We have seen the SX Futures program that had vet riders, 50cc riders, and A riders riding on Sunday after the pro race. There would be some changes made to the track to accommodate the varying skill levels, but the question was always lingering, “Is this really preparing our future?”
Since then, there have been a couple of variations that have gotten us to 2025. Today there are four qualifying events in what is now called SMX Next. The top 10 riders in these races earn two points toward their pro license. The top five riders are qualified to race for the championship, which will take place on April 26 in Pittsburgh where each rider will earn four points towards their pro license (you need 4 points to get your pro license).
I wanted to catchup with Enzo Temmerman who won Birmingham round to see how his SMX Next experience is going.
Monica: Enzo, do you want to tell us a little bit about you, your background, how you got started?
Enzo Temmerman: I started racing when I was five years old. My dad threw me on a bike when I was like two years old, so I've been riding my whole life and racing my whole life. The whole focus has always been to get to be racing supercross professionally and we're getting really close to that point.
This year there are four premier qualifying races for SMX Next. And then there's a championship. You've raced all three so far. How's that been?
It's been pretty good. I got a second at the first one, a second at the second one, and a win at this last one. Results have been good and a little bit of progress at each round also. So, really excited for the next two.
When you were preparing yourself for coming into this year, what were your expectations like?
Honestly, the goals were to win. The goals always to win, but we just wanted to get through every round and get the experience at every round and all the laps and just get through them to every single one healthy. I think that was the most important thing for me. But then also the goal was to win, so I'm happy to check that box off.
Has there been anything unexpected on race day going from the amateur nationals to now doing the SMX Next?
Well, it's really different for sure. Because racing in a stadium, which is a lot different, racing in front of a huge crowd of people, which is also a lot different, because you don't just get crowds of people at the amateur nationals. And you're racing at night. That's also really different because you know, when you go to an amateur national, like if you're first one of the day, you race at like 7:30 in the morning and the last race is maybe like 4:00 in the afternoon. And when you come here, you have to ride all day, like through the practices, and then you wait until, like 8:00 p.m. to race. So all those things are a lot different, and I have had to adjust to them for sure. But I feel like already by this third round I was pretty used to it.
Did you do anything different?
We have a track walk at 8:30 still, so you still have to be up fairly early, but you just don't have to be riding yet. I didn't really change anything, just made sure I stayed on top of food all day. It just was more used to it this round.
The Birmingham race, it was crazy, obviously like there were three different lead changes. I felt like that race, watching the whole program that night, I felt like that your race was probably the most exciting race. You ended up on top. So how was that?
That was crazy because I think about halfway through, I was in fourth. I started 7th and I made my way up to 4th and then kind of settled in there.
Everyone was pretty spread out. And then just one guy fell, then another guy fell. And then I was second and then it was white flag lap and the leader kind of had a big gap on me. I was pushing to try to catch him, but in my mind I didn't think I was like close enough on the last lap to make a move. I heard the crowd cheer or like, get really loud. And I looked up and he was over the berm, and I was like, well, I'm in the lead now. So crazy like switch turn of events. I guess you would say.
What was it like going over the finish line? Was it just crazy feels?
Yeah, that was the most unreal feeling ever. You cross the finish; it always feels good. Like when you cross the finish line in first, but when cross the finish line in first and then you look up and the whole crowd's cheering right there and it's just so cool because you always dream of as little kid like being under the lights, winning and the whole crowd cheering at you. So that was really cool to experience that.
How have the tracks developed for the races versus what you're training on?
That was a big thing, too. Glendale was pretty similar to how the tracks I've been riding were because it was in Arizona, but then going to Daytona and this last round was actually really tricky because it's really hard packed like the tracks I've been riding and even if they're built to spec, it's not the same as a stadium track because most time I'm the only one riding them. So, they don't get real chewed up and when we go out we are the first ones on the track and then it feels pretty similar to what I've been practicing. Just a normal supercross track and it's smooth and then we come out for our next practice after all the pros have ridden it and the track's just really, really chewed up. There are lines everywhere. There's really rutted transitions holes.
That was tricky for me. Just because the dirt's so soft on the East Coast and gets so chewed up and obviously it's same for everybody. But I struggled a lot in qualifying like just getting. Getting a good lap in with the track like it was just tough because I'm not used to, but by the time the main came around. It was a little bit better.
What do you think now that you've done a couple of these and you're settling in, what do you think that you need to improve on the most now?
The goals kind of stay the same. The goal is to win. Just getting better each round at adapting to those tracks and the conditions of them and being able to learn them quicker and be better in qualifying and other than that though, I feel pretty good.
Foxborough will be the last qualifying event. Then you're going to have the championship race after that, which is at the end of April. What are your thoughts going into that championship?
I'd say I view all five of them the same because, I think we're going to have a lot of the same kids that I've been racing. So, the field stays the same for the last one. It's the same format and same type of track, so it's just even though they're qualifiers, it's just as difficult to win, I feel like. My thoughts going into it pretty much the same to be honest.
After the championship in Pittsburgh, what are your plans for the summer? And going into next year.
We're trying to see if we can do maybe a couple outdoor rounds, but we might be doing the [MX Sports Scouting Moto] Combines and Loretta's. It's still kind of undecided seeing how these next two rounds go and then making a decision.
Is there anything about you that might surprise people?
I don't know if you'd say surprise people, but people wouldn't expect it is. I don't have a trainer for on the bike and a lot of guys have a trainer like the pro guys. I know Landen Gordon, who's working with Wil Hahn. And then like this, there's a lot of pro guys working with Aldon Baker and then all the Star guys are obviously with [Gareth] Swanepoel. But I just go to track with my grandpa or my mechanic and we kind of do our own thing but seems to have worked so far.
I'm sure there's lots of kids that look up to you, so any advice for those kids?
Take it slow. I know a lot of people want to rush the process and I'm one of those people and I got hurt a lot last year, so for sure, all these injuries last year have just taught me you have it be patient and take it as it comes, you know. And work hard for sure. So, work hard, be patient, and trust the process.