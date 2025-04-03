Enzo Temmerman Talks Start in Racing, SMX Next – Supercross, and More

When you were preparing yourself for coming into this year, what were your expectations like?

Honestly, the goals were to win. The goals always to win, but we just wanted to get through every round and get the experience at every round and all the laps and just get through them to every single one healthy. I think that was the most important thing for me. But then also the goal was to win, so I'm happy to check that box off.

Has there been anything unexpected on race day going from the amateur nationals to now doing the SMX Next?

Well, it's really different for sure. Because racing in a stadium, which is a lot different, racing in front of a huge crowd of people, which is also a lot different, because you don't just get crowds of people at the amateur nationals. And you're racing at night. That's also really different because you know, when you go to an amateur national, like if you're first one of the day, you race at like 7:30 in the morning and the last race is maybe like 4:00 in the afternoon. And when you come here, you have to ride all day, like through the practices, and then you wait until, like 8:00 p.m. to race. So all those things are a lot different, and I have had to adjust to them for sure. But I feel like already by this third round I was pretty used to it.

Did you do anything different?

We have a track walk at 8:30 still, so you still have to be up fairly early, but you just don't have to be riding yet. I didn't really change anything, just made sure I stayed on top of food all day. It just was more used to it this round.

The Birmingham race, it was crazy, obviously like there were three different lead changes. I felt like that race, watching the whole program that night, I felt like that your race was probably the most exciting race. You ended up on top. So how was that?

That was crazy because I think about halfway through, I was in fourth. I started 7th and I made my way up to 4th and then kind of settled in there.

Everyone was pretty spread out. And then just one guy fell, then another guy fell. And then I was second and then it was white flag lap and the leader kind of had a big gap on me. I was pushing to try to catch him, but in my mind I didn't think I was like close enough on the last lap to make a move. I heard the crowd cheer or like, get really loud. And I looked up and he was over the berm, and I was like, well, I'm in the lead now. So crazy like switch turn of events. I guess you would say.

What was it like going over the finish line? Was it just crazy feels?

Yeah, that was the most unreal feeling ever. You cross the finish; it always feels good. Like when you cross the finish line in first, but when cross the finish line in first and then you look up and the whole crowd's cheering right there and it's just so cool because you always dream of as little kid like being under the lights, winning and the whole crowd cheering at you. So that was really cool to experience that.