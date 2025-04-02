Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Full Schedule
Savatgy Returns and More Injury News Heading into Foxborough

April 2, 2025, 5:20pm

The 12th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.

450SX

Cade Clason – Arm | Out

Clason is back on the bike and is planning on returning to action in Philadelphia after breaking his arm earlier this season. 

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is out for the season due to a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. He's getting back on the bike now in preparation for Pro Motocross.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence is out for the season with a torn ACL and meniscus.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado had surgery after dislocating his shoulder at A2 and is aiming to return for AMA Pro Motocross. 

Ken Roczen – Shoulder | In

Roczen suffered a separated AC joint in his right shoulder while practicing in mid-March. He’s in a lot of pain but is racing through it.

Joey Savatgy – Ribs, Lung | In

Savatgy punctured a lung and broke some ribs when he crashed hard in Indianapolis. He’ll make his return to racing this weekend in Foxborough.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is out with a broken fibula. At this time, it’s unclear when he’ll return to racing.

Ken Roczen at the Seattle Supercross.
Ken Roczen at the Seattle Supercross. Align Media

250SX East Division

Max Anstie – Leg | Out

Anstie crashed and suffered a broken left leg (broken fibula) during qualifying in Birmingham. He’s out for the SX season.

Pierce Brown – Back | Out

Brown is out for the SX season after fracturing his T5 vertebrae in Tampa. 

Casey Cochran – Leg | Out

Cochran has been released to ride after injuring his leg in November, but at this time we do not have a timetable on his return.

Matti Jorgensen – Collarbone | Out

Jorgensen missed time earlier this season due to a broken hand. He was set to return for Birmingham but broke his collarbone. He’s out for the immediate future.

Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out

Kitchen had a bad crash in Daytona and broke his collarbone and sustained multiple fractures in his upper back. He’s out for the season.

Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out

McAdoo tore his ACL and had surgery. He won’t be racing any more supercross this year.

Carson Mumford – Ankle | TBD

Mumford got caught up in a pileup in Birmingham and sprained his ankle. The hope is that he returns for Foxborough, but at time of posting, a final decision hadn’t been made.

Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs | Out

Saultz suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures when his chain snapped while he was in the air, which sent him over the bars. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebrae. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com.

Devin Simonson – Wrist | Out

Simonson is eyeing a return to action in East Rutherford after hurting his wrist before the season. He’s back riding motocross and is set to start riding supercross next week.

Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out

Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.

250SX West Division

The 250SX West Division will resume on April 12 at the East/West Showdown in Philadelphia.

Drew Adams – Collarbone

Adams is out with a broken collarbone sustained in Glendale. 

Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back

Bourdon is out for the season and is currently recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra.

Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries

DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage while practicing early this season. He’s back on the bike, but as of now we don’t have a specific return date for him. 

Derek Drake – Illness

Drake is dealing with Lyme Disease and hasn’t raced all season. He’s back on the bike now, however, and hopes to be ready to line for some AMA Pro Motocross races. 

Evan Ferry – Achilles

Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season. 

Talon Hawkins – Femur

Hawkins is out for the season due to a broken femur, sustained in San Diego.

Billy Laninovich – Wrist

Laninovich hurt his wrist earlier this season while practicing. He’s out for the time being. 

Ty Masterpool – Fingers

Masterpool broke some fingers in San Diego. He’s back on the bike, but he won’t be racing in Seattle.

Jett Reynolds – Leg

Reynolds is out for the rest of supercross due to a broken leg suffered while practicing.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego, had surgery, and is out for the SX season. 

Josh Varize – Back

Varize crashed hard in Seattle and fractured his T10 vertebrae.

Robbie Wageman – Wrist

Wageman might be back for Denver after fracturing and dislocating his hand before the season.

