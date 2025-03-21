Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Birmingham SX, MXGP of Europe, and FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup Broadcast/Streaming Information

March 21, 2025, 10:00am

On Saturday, riders will race the tenth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Birmingham, Alabama. This race will be round ten for the 450SX Class and round five of the 250SX East Division Championship and also the tenth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.

The Triple Crown races (night show) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Birmingham also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also takes place this weekend. The MXGP paddock takes over the Circuit du Pay de Poursay at St. Jean D’Angely in France for the MXGP of Europe. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos).

And the FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup will take place on Sunday morning in Australia (Saturday night here in the United States). The racing starts at 6 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Pacific on Saturday night. Purchase a video pass to watch the five women—Jamie Astudillo, Jordan Jarvis, Kyleigh Stallings, Lachlan Turner, and Mikayla Nielsen—compete as they represent the United States of America. Stay tuned to the WMX race via the @racewmx and @ama_womensmxteam Instagram accounts. 

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Birmingham

     Triple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, March 22
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 22 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 22 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 22 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 22 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Europe (France)

     EMX125 and EMX250
    Sunday, March 23
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      March 22 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      March 22 - 8:50 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 22 - 11:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 22 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 23 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 23 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 23 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 23 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Note: All Times Local to Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham SX schedule.
Birmingham SX schedule. SupercrossLIVE

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

March 22, 2025
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Revised: March 17 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
31 Max Anstie Max Anstie New Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
34 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick New Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 22, 2025
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Revised: March 19 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ250
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Protective Stadium
Address: 1020 24th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT 

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  2025 Birmingham Supercross layout.
    2025 Birmingham Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE
  2025 Birmingham Supercross layout.
    2025 Birmingham Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE
  2025 Birmingham Supercross layout.
    2025 Birmingham Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE
  2025 Birmingham Supercross layout.
    2025 Birmingham Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE
  2025 Birmingham Supercross layout.
    2025 Birmingham Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2025 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 79
2Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 68
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 67
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 53
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 193
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 178
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 167
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 144
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 140
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 984
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 957
3Simon Längenfelder Germany 879
4Liam Everts Belgium 769
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark 710
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado
Spain 996
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 986
3Jeffrey Herlings
The Netherlands 944
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 687
5Romain Febvre France 651
