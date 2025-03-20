What to Expect in Supercross' Second Visit to Birmingham

For the second time in as many years, the series heads to Alabama (say it like Forrest Gump for full effect). Birmingham’s Protective Stadium brings us back from the only off weekend of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. This venue is remarkably similar to San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, and that makes sense as they utilized the same architect. Last year’s weather didn’t help a first-time venue but 2025 is looking mighty fine. Let’s see what Dirt Wurx has in store for us.
With this year's event actually scheduled for good weather, the red clay should provide great traction and allow riders to be aggressive. With a start in the middle of the racetrack that bends into an open left 180, riders should be able to gate from most areas of the grid and have a realistic chance at a good start.
The first rhythm section is set up for a 3-3 and on a normal lap, will be a 1-3-3 coming out of a bowl berm. A netted 180 meets the landing of the second triple and sends riders down the length of Protective Stadium.
This rhythm will be critical to get right, because riders will lose huge time if they miss any portion of it. On paper, I like riders tripling up over the steep third jump and then there are two options from here. Another triple is possible but only if riders are willing to quad after that. That would set them up to double to the inside for the next 90. If riders are not willing to quad, they will likely double that prior triple and then step over the next tabletop and go 2-2 or 3-1 into the aforementioned 90. Watch for many of the 250 class riders to do the latter line as the quad will be a big one. The best of the best will be looking for a 3-3-4-2 line if the track is built to spec.
The width of the stadium is comprised of seven jumps, and this will either be a 2-3-2 or 2-2-3. There is a chance that other options are utilized but when considering corner speed and the constant desire of riders to stay low (jump from small jumps over big ones), this makes the most sense. If riders roll the first jump on the inside, they are then forced to jump from two tall jumps in succession which is always a no-no.
A netted 180 right brings riders into the only whoops section of the weekend and it’s a small one. These types of whoops are perfect for those wanting to jump or hop through as the small number tilts the math in their favor. Blitzing at speed is always boosted by higher numbers. The 3-3-3 methodology, especially when coupled by tight corners before and after, is a tough game to disrupt.
A left hand 180 sends riders into a triple and then an over/under bridge. It will be fun to see if anyone can double and then step up onto the bridge as an alternate line.
A never-ending sandy left-hand corner (I don’t even know how many degrees this corner is) wraps all the way around the bridge and under it, firing riders backwards down the start straight. This is the same section where Cooper Webb almost hit the Monster Energy model in 2024 (cue Weege screaming “oh no”).
A tight left (same corner that Deegs blasted Coty Schock in 2024) will see riders want to step over a tabletop and then double into a right. If the corner is too janky to get over the tabletop, they will step off and then single into the next left instead.
A 180 right leads to the only standard supercross triple on the layout and into a 90 right past the mechanics’ area. This is important because once riders make it to the triple, there is no passing opportunity until after the finish line jump. If you are 5th in the LCQ [Ed note: Triple Crown this weekend, so no heat races], all passes MUST be made in the 180 before the triple or it’s game over.
The finish line jump leads to a fast single and a 180 left before beginning lap two.
Who’s Hot
Cooper Webb has gone 2-2-1-1-2 since leaving the state of California. This is the definition of hot (ok, maybe it’s not but this is a solid run).
Justin Cooper is improving quickly, and these East Coast tracks will do nothing but exacerbate that. His only real liability is big, nasty blitzing whoops and I don’t believe we will see any of those for a while.
Tom Vialle has taken the red plate with back-to-back runner up finishes. He is capitalizing on the volatility and inconsistency of those around him. Championships aren’t always unbridled dominance. Sometimes you just relentlessly collect points in the midst of chaos.
RJ Hampshire has clawed back into the championship convo and knows the time is now to catch fire.
Seth Hammaker won the second main event of his career and might be on the verge of a breakout season. Seth deserves more spotlight. Let’s work on that, shall we?
Who’s Not
At the last race, Ken Roczen got stuck in Jason Anderson’s first turn tip over and relegated himself to an uphill climb. He is now over a full race win worth of points behind Webb and that’s not figuring Chase Sexton into the mix. His only out is to win a lot from here. He is capable of doing that, he just is now forced to be perfect.
Jason Anderson lost his early season mojo and I’m not quite sure why. It will be interesting to see how Kawi approaches his 2026 employment status. Winning capable riders don’t grow on trees but with Anderson on the backside of 30, do they continue to invest? Matthes recently interviewed Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Manager Dan Fahey and Dan said they're interested in bringing Jason back.
Max Anstie didn’t look like himself at the pivotal East/West Showdown. He needs to come out swinging in Bama.
Bold Predictions
Chase Sexton arrives to Birmingham ensconced in sage and wearing several dreamcatchers.
Cooper Webb politely requests that all Monster Energy models remain trackside during the main event.
Max Anstie, Tom Vialle, and RJ Hampshire land on the podium and convene an “SX G7 meeting” where they discuss international whoop construction and geopolitical first turn nuance.
My Picks
250
450