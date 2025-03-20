What to Expect in Supercross' Second Visit to Birmingham

For the second time in as many years, the series heads to Alabama (say it like Forrest Gump for full effect). Birmingham’s Protective Stadium brings us back from the only off weekend of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. This venue is remarkably similar to San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, and that makes sense as they utilized the same architect. Last year’s weather didn’t help a first-time venue but 2025 is looking mighty fine. Let’s see what Dirt Wurx has in store for us.

With this year's event actually scheduled for good weather, the red clay should provide great traction and allow riders to be aggressive. With a start in the middle of the racetrack that bends into an open left 180, riders should be able to gate from most areas of the grid and have a realistic chance at a good start.

The first rhythm section is set up for a 3-3 and on a normal lap, will be a 1-3-3 coming out of a bowl berm. A netted 180 meets the landing of the second triple and sends riders down the length of Protective Stadium.

This rhythm will be critical to get right, because riders will lose huge time if they miss any portion of it. On paper, I like riders tripling up over the steep third jump and then there are two options from here. Another triple is possible but only if riders are willing to quad after that. That would set them up to double to the inside for the next 90. If riders are not willing to quad, they will likely double that prior triple and then step over the next tabletop and go 2-2 or 3-1 into the aforementioned 90. Watch for many of the 250 class riders to do the latter line as the quad will be a big one. The best of the best will be looking for a 3-3-4-2 line if the track is built to spec.