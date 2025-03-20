The tenth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the races due to injury.

450SX

Josh Cartwright - In | Knee

Cartwright suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in summer 2024 and is aiming to return to full speed for 2026. However, he will be racing the Birmingham SX round this weekend for fun.

Cade Clason – Arm | Out

Clason told us earlier this week his arm is coming along great, and that he’s hoping to get back on the bike on Friday. He’s eying up a return to racing at either Foxborough or Philadelphia.

Christian Craig – Knee | In

Craig is set to return to racing in Birmingham for the first time since injuring his knee in Las Vegas last year.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is out for the SX season with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence tore his ACL and meniscus in Glendale and is out for the SX season.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado had surgery after dislocating his shoulder at A2. He’s back training on his bicycle and is aiming for a return to racing the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season opener.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is out with a broken fibula. There is no official word on a return date yet, but he is hoping to return before the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.