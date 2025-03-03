Watch: Daytona SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More
Video highlights from the eighth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Daytona Supercross was the third round of the 250SX West Championship and also the eighth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) picked up the 250SX main event win as Tom Vialle (KTM) and Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) rounded out the podium, respectively. Max Anstie entered the day with the championship lead and despite a sixth-place finish he leaves in the championship lead.
Ken Roczen (Suzuki) earned the 450SX main event win as Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Aaron Plessinger (KTM) rounded out the podium, respectively. Webb leaves with the points lead again.
Landen Gordon (Kawasaki) picked up the SMX Next - Supercross main event win as Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki) and Jesson Turner (Yamaha) rounded out the podium, respectively.
Check out the post-race videos for the Daytona Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.
Daytona Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Supercross 2025 - Round 8, Daytona | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 3/1/25 | Motorsports on NBC
2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #8: Daytona, FL | Daytona International Speedway
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 8 - Daytona - March 1, 2025
Daytona SX Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|29:01.911
|1:19.369
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna
|2
|Tom Vialle
|29:04.266
|2.356
|1:20.240
|Avignon, France
|KTM
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|29:08.914
|4.649
|1:20.183
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki
|4
|Chance Hymas
|29:12.560
|3.646
|1:20.621
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda
|5
|Max Vohland
|29:17.868
|5.309
|1:20.945
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha
Daytona - 450SXMarch 1, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|21:58.169
|1:18.963
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki
|2
|Cooper Webb
|22:03.218
|5.049
|1:19.498
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|22:07.280
|4.063
|1:19.344
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM
|4
|Justin Cooper
|22:07.647
|0.368
|1:19.592
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha
|5
|Chase Sexton
|22:17.203
|9.555
|1:19.406
|La Moille, IL
|KTM
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|63
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|57
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|50
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|49
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|45
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|168
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|158
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|152
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|125
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|124