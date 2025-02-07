On Saturday, riders will race the fifth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round five of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Tampa, Florida. This is also the opening round of the 250SX East Region Championship. Check out how to watch the Tampa Supercross.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.

The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.