Guthrie
Anaheim 2
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Reno 3
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Reno 4
Live Now
Prescott Valley
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
Tampa Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

Tampa Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

February 7, 2025, 8:30am

On Saturday, riders will race the fifth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round five of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Tampa, Florida. This is also the opening round of the 250SX East Region Championship. Check out how to watch the Tampa Supercross.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.

The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Tampa also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • Supercross

    Tampa

     Saturday, February 8
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 8 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 8 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 8 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 8 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Tampa Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

Note: All Times Local to Tampa, Florida.

Tampa SX schedule.
Tampa SX schedule. SupercrossLIVE

2025 Souvenir Program

View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Supercross Live Timing

2025 AMA National Numbers

Other Info

Raymond James Stadium
4201 N Dale Mabry
Hwy Tampa, FL 33607

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT 

Tickets

Get tickets to the Tampa Supercross.

Track Map

Check out the track layout for round five.

  • Tampa Supercross track map.
    Tampa Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE
Track Map Video

Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE

2025 Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 87
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 85
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 84
4Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 72
5Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 68
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 84
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 82
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 75
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 74
5Jett Lawrence
Landsborough, Australia Australia 71
Full Standings

2024 250SX East Region Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 172
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 168
3Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 132
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 131
5Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 125
Full Standings
