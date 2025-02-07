Nicoletti:

Filthy Phil is back to answer yet another round of your burning questions, and this week we've got some great ones. Read on as the most cantankerous man in motocross fields questions on Jo Shimoda, dual sport motorcycles, and dishes on who he thinks will take the checkers in the 250SX east season opener in Tampa.
And of course, if you have any questions or thoughts to share with the grumpiest man in racing, send them on over to phil@racerxonline.com.
Hi Phil,
During a recent broadcast they did a quick feature on Jo Shimoda where he was signing autographs. There was a clever sign displayed answering several questions that I'm sure he was sick of hearing. I immediately thought to myself, ‘Now that's a Phil thing.’ I could definitely see you having a sign, with about 15 taboo line-item questions, many emphasized with the F-word. So, have you ever done something similar during your autograph sessions?
-Stan
Stan,
I did see that. Quite clever to be honest. Just imagine if you were Jo. You’re in a line that also has the Lawrence Brothers. So that line is a long as possible for the time that is slotted. Lets face it, some lines attract more than other based on riders. Some semis are lucky to get eight people to come by if you don’t have a bigger-named guy. So with Jo being at the end, or beginning of a Lawrence line, it brings quite a few people. After telling the 10th person the same story on what's wrong and how it happened, that shit gets old! That was good thinking. I’m also sure Jo didn’t sit on the chair like a derelict and not a say a word. Good thing for Jo is that his middle finger is still okay. So if he needs it, he can always use that for a line of communication!
-Phil
Hey Phil,
A personal question. I live in Mt Cobb, PA. Several years ago I was looking to buy a bike and I found a 450 KTM dual sport in Callicoon,NY. I chatted back and for a bit with the seller and remember thinking, ‘Could that be Phil's bike? That would be cool to have.’ Did you have a 450 KTM years back?
Thanks,
-Gene
Gene,
Unfortunately I have never owed a KTM 450. Especially not a dual sport one. But one day I want one, no doubt. Callicoon, New York, is literally right down the road from me. So is Mt. Cobb, Pennsylvania, in the grand scheme of things. But a dual sport in our area is a solid bike of choice. Great roads for it, and beautiful scenery. You can also take that thing to Hurricane Hills, which is right down the road from you. I also like when you guys in Pennsylvania renamed the Central Scranton Expressway to the President Biden Expressway. That’s a nice touch!
-Phil
Felonious Phil,
The 250SX east division is set to crank up this weekend and I can’t remember the last time there was a 250SX field as deep as this one. Austin Forkner, Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, RJ Hampshire, Tom Vialle, Pierce Brown, Chance Hymas, Max Anstie, Nate Thrasher, and whoever else I’m missing are all in this class, if I’m not mistaken. The 250 Class is already nuts with the young bucks constantly pinning it, but how crazy is it going to get with each of these dudes trying to send a message early!? Who do you like in this class? Who should we be keeping an eye on?!
-Fragmented Bill
Fragmented,
All I know is that if I’m a West Coast guy, I’m very happy to not be on the East Coast. Because that coast is a bit of a blood bath. Sure, the West Coast has guys who can win against that East Coast lineup, no doubt. But the depth of talent on the east trumps the west. If you’re currently riding west right now and you try to deny that, you are LYING to yourself. This is, if not the most, stacked 250SX East championship of all time. As far as guys who have won a supercross, podiumed a supercross, won a motocross national, or podiumed a motocross national? I’m going to be honest, I have no idea who would win. Like, ZERO. Every one of those boys you named are gamers. A lot of those guys you named are SENDERS and also give zero F$$$$! I couldn’t even give you a podium for this weekend. But I’m going to throw out a wildcard for the win this weekend with Seth Hammaker. Championship no, but for a win this weekend.
-Phil