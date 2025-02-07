“I’m headed back from Arizona now,” explained Hill this week, starting to turn his attention over to Raymond James Stadium in Florida. “We stayed and we were intending on riding this week. My mechanic had to rip back. We kind of had some things going on with engines because I threw an engine at San Diego when I had that 14th place because my side plate fell off in the first turn crash. Then from there the filter fell out. So I was riding the bike with it just sucking sand and dirt. I can’t even believe the bike made it. At the end the bike was ruined, but I finished the race with a pit stop. So we had some stuff that we had to do. We had to work double time and get some engines back over to Mitch Payton so that we could get some engines back into rotation. Other than that, I mean we were just going to hang out in Arizona and just ride all week this week.

“I pulled my calf pretty bad in the first main on Saturday over in Phoenix,” continued Hill. “I kind of thought it was over because it hurt so bad. I felt like it was just popping. Dr. Navarro just taped me up really good and said, ‘I think it’s going to hold up.’ I said, Okay, if you say so.’ So I’ve kept it going. It was all a pretty fun week, honestly.”

Slotted-in at eleventh in Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship points four rounds into the ’25 racing season, Hill has found himself fiercely competitive and holding station among the front runners come main event time, the Yoncalla, Oregon native believes he is right where he needs to be in the football and baseball stadiums of the motorsport.

“It has been good,” smiled Hill. “I got through the San Diego race, and with the way that I felt that night, I think I could have had a top five finish. I felt like I was really onto something. Then we go to A2, that’s when I finally came down with what [illness] everybody had. I just felt like death. I had just no energy. I could barely drum up the energy to ride the bike. I just felt so drained. So obviously that was just a really tough night. I just struggled a lot getting my body doing what I wanted it to be doing. Man, that’s really it. A1, I was like, ‘Okay, that’s good. Good start. This is right where I want to be at the beginning. Alright, it’s on. We’re going up from here.’ Now, after round four, this is where I wanted to be after round two, you know? But it’s good. I’m happy. In that process I’ve learned so much in two weeks. I think the way that I’m doing this sport now, I’m only going to get better. I’m just looking forward to it. As long as I keep plugging away and keep moving and just keep believing that I can be the guy that’s going to get even better, I’m good with everything. If everyone thinks that you should not be able to beat certain people while racing, over time, you start to believe that, too. And that’s because this is the toughest spot in the world. It’s hard to get your mind aligned with what you’re doing and just believing, ‘Oh no, I can be better than these guys. I can be great.’ The biggest jump in the world is going from being really good to elite. It’s just such an interesting thing. Mentally, I’m in an awesome place.

“You know EJ, I do things so differently now,” furthered Hill. “I’ve allowed myself to throw all those past experiences and past doubts in the trash. I know I’m doing it all now. It’s hard to that because I have so many years of racing engrained in me and there are so many things that you become accustomed to. I really try not to become accustomed to the same things that hurt my racing and hold me back. That’s the hard part. That’s what I’m working on. But my confidence is building and I feel it. I feel it every weekend. There are just little pieces that are more and more obtainable.”

Hill comes straight off a fighting sixth place overall finish over at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona where and now hopes and plans to further optimize his speed and momentum as he heads East.