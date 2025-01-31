For more on this unlikely situation, here's Jason Weigandt from out in Glendale:

Roczen’s Run (Jason Weigandt)

You know it’s a big deal for Ken Roczen to grab the championship lead when it actually overshadows Jett Lawrence getting his first win of the season. Yeah, in two weeks Jett turned a well-below-par 12th at Anaheim 1 into a victory, and he’s just five points out of the series lead. But that’s not the feel-good story anyone wants right now. Give us Ken Roczen, and more Ken Roczen!

So, here’s more Ken Roczen: Not only is he the point leader, but he’s headed to one of his best venues on the circuit. Roczen won the race last year in Glendale, and he also swept a Triple Crown here back in 2020. This weekend just happens to be a Triple Crown in Glendale. Also, We Went Fast reported that this is the eighth season in which Roczen has led a supercross championship, which is actually tied for the most ever with Jeremy McGrath. This is a bit of a dubious honor, as McGrath turned those eight points-leads into seven titles. Roczen hasn’t won one.

Look, the reality is this is a short sample size of three races and the start of the season is often crazy. Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Jett Lawrence have been very fast but each suffered incidents on starts and first laps that led to bad finishes. That stuff tends to work out across the averages in 17 races—Roczen will have his race where he’s buried early and can’t get to the podium. Also, Roczen, as those eight seasons with the points lead shows, has a tendency to start the season hot and tail off.

But there’s one noticeable thing here that helps his case. Not only does Roczen usually start the season strong, he also starts the races strong. No one fires off on the first lap better than Ken. Also, in many years, he has a tendency to fade as the race unfolds. The big story is that we have not seen that this year. Ken actually charged late at all three races. He couldn’t track down the winners (Sexton, Tomac, Lawrence) but he didn’t show any sides of fading. He looks strong and in control and with that, he gets to use his experience and race craft to hang in with these battles. Has he been the fastest guy this year? No. Is he his best self? It looks that way. How far can that take him? It’s a feel-good story everyone can get behind.

And congrats to the Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki team and the Pipes Motorsports Group on holding the red plate for the first time in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. As DC mentioned above, it’s been a minute, er, decade actually.