How different was the bike?

It wasn’t too different. The bike I practice on is pretty fast, this just had a few other tweaks in the engine parts and the transmission is different. It was definitely super fast! It was definitely fast but I kinda expected it a little bit.

How were the nerves? You’ve done Futures and that but this is different?

Yeah, all day I was like, “I got this.” No nerves. But as soon as the 30 second board went up I was like “Holy crap! This is happening right now!" My stomach just fell! I was like, “Man I am nervous!” As soon as the gate dropped the adrenaline took over and I was okay. It’s good. I didn’t really have any nerves until then. I’d say I’m happy. The rain was definitely a part of the main event, it got so slippery out there.

I saw you were in sixth then you finished eighth. What happened there?

I got a little pumped up. About 10 minutes in I started to lock up a bit. [Michael] Mosiman got me on the last lap, and I think Shimoda got me maybe half way. I tried to lock in with Shimoda but he had a really good pace. Obviously, it was my first race and I think the fitness will get better every weekend. Next weekend I’ll have 13 minutes and the next weekend I’ll have the whole moto. Everything was solid today, I’m not going to be mad about my finish.

And you met an F1 driver?

Yeah, I met Liam Lawson. That was probably the best part of my day. I got a picture with him!