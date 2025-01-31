It's Friday, and you know what time it is! That's right, time for another installment of Filthy Phil's weekly column, UnPhiltered. This week the grouch of motocross wades in deep on topics like lappers, Vince Friese, and getting his doors blown off by Kyle Partridge.

As always, if you have any questions or thoughts to share with Phil, send them on over to phil@racerxonline.com.

Phil,

Wassssup dude congrats on the great career! This has been on my mind lately, like with the Tomac thing almost getting into Friese while battling Jett. Countless times with different lappers over the years I’ve been like, ‘Geeett out the way!!’ Do you think if they fine points to lappers who blatantly get in the way of racers on the lead lap, with the discretion of the lead lap racers that can report them to the AMA for a decision, maybe that will get lappers to respect the race that is going on without them? Maybe a bit harsh but it’s some bull that the lapper sees the blue then speeds up, like, ‘Let me just let them pass in five corners’ time. Where was that burst of speed the whole main fools?

Keep on rocking! All the best for the future!

-David

David,

Over the years lappers have played a big factor in racing. Not just for the leaders but also all the guys battling 1-5. Look, lappers are a part of racing. They are, and we have to deal with it. I’ve been lapped before and so have guys a lot better than me. Being lapped, while being in your own battle is so hard to manage. You’re worried about getting passed by the leader, or getting passed by the guy you’re battling because the blue flag is hitting you in the face. But the money between 1-3 is A LOT MORE than the money between 13th and 14th. Over $100,000. So yes, you have every right to scream at the TV at a lapper. The lappers I have an issue with are the ones rolling around three laps down. Like, is that really even doing anything? Is that even remotely necessary? I believe if you go two laps down, you should be black flagged. At that point you are so far out of the race it’s a lost cause. There is nothing you can do about the lapping situation. If the lapper respects the race, and the leaders, then they do their due diligence to get the hell out of the way. If the leader has to worry about where the lapper is going, that is totally wrong in my opinion. But let me tell you what. When the leader comes into lappers, they are shitting bricks because that’s a variable that's uncontrollable to them.

-Phil