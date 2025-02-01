Saturday’s fourth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Glendale, Arizona, will be the first Triple Crown format event of the season. Since we have not had a Triple Crown since last March, we figured a refresher on the three-race format might help. Plus, it is interesting to look at the stats from the previous Triple Crown races.

Eli Tomac has been rather dominant in the three-race format since it was created. Levi Kitchen has become a 250SX Triple Crown guru himself. Check out the stats below. If you do not need a refresher on the format, scroll on to see the stats.

Triple Crown Format Introduced

Prior to the 2018 season, the Triple Crown format was introduced. The Triple Crown format is similar to the Monster Energy Cup three-race format but instead pays championship points at the end of the night (unlike the stand-alone off-season Monster Energy event). Standard supercross format events have one main event in each class that pays championship points. In the Triple Crown format, there are three total races that all count. The three shorter races serve as a reset to the field, which provides interesting situations all night long. Finishes of 2-3-2 would beat finishes of 1-1-8. Think lowest total score wins.

Check out this video from 2023: