The lawsuit also alleges shorting the account $240,000 by not paying the bill for Alpinestars replica jerseys that had paid for and purchased by fans, which then led Alpinestars, after repeated attempts to get Mirtl to pay the bill, to instead cut the Lawrence’s sponsorship payment by $240,000.

We’ve posted some of the major findings below.

In addition, we have learned that Mirtl was served notice of the lawsuit on the morning of January 23rd, with a letter from the law firm representing the Lawrences. The letter announced his termination from representation of the Lawrences, and demanded that he no longer contact them, and also to preserve all documents that could be used as evidence in the upcoming case.