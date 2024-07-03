The sixth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Michigan at the Bob The Cooler Co. RedBud National. Check out the report below for a look at who’s hurt and won’t be lining up.

450 Class

Justin Barcia – Knees | Out

Following Southwick, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas announced Barcia will take a few weeks off. He’s been riding with hurt knees and needs to take time to allow them to heal. He hopes to return at Unadilla.

Derek Drake – Back | Out

Drake is out for the time being due to a lingering back injury. Early this season the team told us they hope he can return for a few rounds at the end of Pro Motocross.

Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing hopes Tomac can return by the end of the season after suffering a Bennett Fracture (thumb) and tearing some ligaments at the Denver Supercross.

Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out

Webb started riding again (on the turn track) before Southwick after taking some time off to deal with a torn UCL in his thumb. He hopes to return before the end of Pro Motocross.

250 Class

Julien Beaumer – Head | Out

Beaumer had a bad crash in the second moto at Southwick and was run over. He sustained a concussion in the incident, which prompted a red flag. KTM confirmed this afternoon the Arizona native will miss this weekend's RedBud National as he is in concussion protocol.

Guillem Farres – Femur | Out

Farres broke his femur early during supercross, and later had to have knee surgery. The team hopes he can return for Washougal or Unadilla.

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out

Forkner crashed during supercross and sustained a broken L3 and L4, and scapula. He also injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs. If that weren’t enough, he also had to undergo brain surgery early in June. He’s out for the summer.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker hurt his shoulder before the Pro Motocross season opener. The team has no timetable on his return.

RJ Hampshire – Wrist | Out

Hampshire is still recovering after injuring his wrist on media day before the season opener. He was hoping to be ready to race this weekend, but that is not the case. The team hopes he can return by Washougal or Unadilla.