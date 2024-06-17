Austin Forkner Undergoes Brain Surgery, Out for Remainder of 2024

Austin Forkner has been sidelined from racing since his crash at the Arlington Supercross back in February. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider was about two laps away from taking his second straight win to start the 2024 250SX East Region Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross when he had a scary crash that saw him ejected from his bike. A few days later, he posted a video to his Instagram that detailed what he believed happened in the crash and the injuries he suffered. He was expecting to make a full recovery and compete in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but he was unable to race the first four rounds.

Today, the long-time Kawasaki rider posted another Instagram video update. In the video—over ten minutes long—Forkner explains he was going to race Pro Motocross but had to get his head tested before returning to racing since he had such a brutal hit during his crash. Doctors wanted to take a look at an issue he had problems with years ago: an arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), which he said are basically a "cluster of blood vessels that are abnormal." Forkner said he has known about this issue since 2017 and is something he was born with, but doctors recommended they fix sooner rather than later. Forkner said he underwent brain surgery last week (two procedures and a surgery) to get the issue taken care of hopefully for good. He said the doctors are expecting him to make a full recovery and he is anticipating returning to riding on a turn track in about three months. This will end his 2024 campaign as he looks ahead to the 2025 season. You can watch his full Instagram video below.