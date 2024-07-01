Justin Barcia hurt his knee late in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign, but pressed on regardless into the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with limited testing and riding time. He toughed out the first three races and his knee started to get better, only for him to hurt the other knee in the ruts at High Point Raceway.

Barcia does not need surgery, but rest would allow his knees to heal up. But he loves the Southwick National and decided to race it, anyway, because he did not want to miss that race. He went 7-11 on the day (after getting caught in a first-turn crash) while digging through the pain.

Afterwards, Barcia's Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team announced Barcia will take a few weeks off to let his injuries heal. He currently sits eighth in the 450 Pro Motocross standings and sixth in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) 450SMX standings.

The following is a from a team press release: