Redux: Southwick National Super Stats

Redux Southwick National Super Stats

July 3, 2024 4:20pm
by:

The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round five completed on Saturday in Massachusetts. Here's a quick look at some Southwick National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.

Southwick National Quick Stats

250 Class

Haiden Deegan’s sixth career 250 Pro Motocross overall win and 11th 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Tom Vialle’s fifth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Jo Shimoda’s 17th 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.

450 Class

Jett Lawrence’s 15th career 450 Pro Motocross overall win. It was also his 15th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium in 16 450 Pro Motocross starts.
Chase Sexton’s 25th 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Hunter Lawrence’s fifth 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.

  • Haiden Deegan
    Haiden Deegan Align Media
  • Jett Lawrence
    Jett Lawrence Align Media

Danger Zone Domination

Haiden “Danger Boy” Deegan has won six of the first ten motos and four out of the first five overall wins in what has been a strong start to the summer for the second-generation rider. Deegan has the most points through five rounds of a 250 Pro Motocross championship since Adam Cianciarulo had 222 points through five rounds of 2019. In 2019, Cianciarulo had an 18-point lead whereas Deegan currently has a 42-point lead. Oddly enough, after five rounds he has 238 points, which was his AMA racing number last year in his first full year racing pro.

Awards

Hard Charger Award: Justin Barcia | 22 positions in 450 Class moto two
Unfortunately, Barica will miss the next few races with his knee injuries.

Privateer Power Award: Harri Kullas | 10-10 for ninth overall in the 450 Class

Save of the Day

The Scrub Save!

Post of the Week

Look, this is a lot of Deegan content here but come on, this is just cool, man.

SMX Points Update

Jett Lawrence (450SMX) and Haiden Deegan (450SMX) continue to lead the SMX standings.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 406 25
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 372 22
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 367 20
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 355 18
5Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 312 17
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 561 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 517 22
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 430 20
4Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 420 18
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 403 17
Full Standings

Vlogs

"Roughest National I've Seen Here in Years." | 2024 Southwick Best Post-Race Show Ever

Remember Russell Buccheri, who we noted after the High Point National? He scored his first pro points at The Wick 338! Check out his post-race interview with Jason Weigandt.

Southwick Raw Trackside Footage by Tom Journet | Sounds of the Nationals 2024

Haiden Deegan: "Sandman" Wins the Toughest Race of the Year!! Rd.5 Southwick Pro Motocross

Shane McElrath: SOUTHWICK STRUGGLE - SM12 Motocross Vlog

Derek Kelley: Hardest Race of the Year by Far (Southwick 2024 Raceday Vlog) 

