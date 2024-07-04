Let this serve as a reminder that nothing is certain in racing and sports. Jett Lawrence made so much look so inevitable for so long, that even when he finally made a big error with that huge Hangtown crash, it merely set a comeback in motion, instead of the end of run. Moto win streak done, yes, but title scenarios? Still in tact. True to form, Jett bounced back to win three straight overalls and climb back into the title hunt. He’s still only lost one Pro Motocross 450 race overall in his career.

Those stats are gonna be frozen for awhile. On Tuesday, Jett crashed at his track in Florida and hurt his thumb. He tried to ride again on Wednesday and realized the injury was worse than he first thought, and then X-rays indicated the worst.

If you’re noticing the wild coincidence that Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb are also currently out of action with thumb injuries, you’re not alone. The weirdness of Jett going from a perfect season one year to two major incidents in half a season is beaten only by the weirdness of maybe the three most reliable title contenders in the sport all suffering the same injury at the same time.