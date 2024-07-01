Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
450 Entry List
  1. Mitchell Zaremba
  2. Ryan Diezic
  3. Cody Groves
250 Entry List
  1. Brayden Gibson
  2. Elijah Tetzlaff
  3. Evan Ferry
Jett Lawrence Shoulder: "For how slow it’s taken to heal, we might get an MRI or something."

July 1, 2024 3:50pm | by:
Jett Lawrence Shoulder:

After Jett Lawrence won the Thunder Valley National the weekend after a big crash at Hangtown, it appeared he was well on his way to recovering back to 100 percent. But one part of his list of injuries from then, his shoulder, has actually not gotten much better since then.

"Um, we’ve kind of been discussing what it [the injury] actually is," Lawrence said in the post-race press conference. "At first we thought it was maybe bruising or something like that, or maybe just pulled the muscle, but for how long and slow it’s taken to heal, we might get an MRI or something. Could be torn or something like that, we’re not 100 percent sure what it is. We’re gonna use one of these breaks to get an MRI, or maybe even do it after this one. Just because we’re not 100 percent sure what it is. We thought this break might help it, but every time I go train and ride or use it, I just go back to that same spot. Then I would heal up and then drop a bit. So it’s been a bit annoying. But no excuses, we still got an overall win. But it would definitely make it easier if I was 100 percent."

Lawrence is still winning races to the tune of three-straight overalls since Hangtown, and has narrowed the points gap to three behind his brother Hunter, and is tied with Chase Sexton for second. 

Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 213
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 210
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 210
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 176
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 162
Full Standings

He was asked at Southwick about rumors that nagging injuries from Hangtown might still be an issue.

"Not too much, not as much as I thought it would, but I think your body is aware that that’s its weakest spot so it kind of over compensates on the other half," he said. "I was just using my legs so much more than usual and then the got extra tired. But it it what it is, we’ll go back and work harder."

