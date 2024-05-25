Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Galicia
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Kyle Chisholm
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Fox Raceway

Race Day Feed Fox Raceway

May 25, 2024 10:50am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed from the season opener, happening at Fox Raceway in Southern California. Today the gate drops on the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and right here is where you can follow along. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Before we jump into the action from today’s qualifying sessions, let’s get into some of the things that have happened at Fox Raceway in the days leading up to this morning. First off, the field is a little thinner after guys like Seth Hammaker, Cameron McAdoo, and Michael Mosiman were all declared out for the season opener after sustaining injuries beforehand. For a more detailed look, check out our Injury Report.

Making a return to Pro Motocross is Joey Savatgy in the 250 Class aboard a Triumph Racing machine.
Making a return to Pro Motocross is Joey Savatgy in the 250 Class aboard a Triumph Racing machine. Align Media

On press day, unfortunately more riders were taken off the active list. RJ Hampshire had a crash and hurt his wrist, and Garrett Marchbanks found himself involved in a pileup involving Christian Craig and Shane McElrath. Marchbanks reaggravated the thumb he’d injured during supercross, and had to get stitches on it.

There is, however, a silver lining to all of this. Ty Masterpool is back on factory equipment, this time with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, acting as a fill-in rider, as the squad is currently down a whopping four riders (Hammaker, McAdoo, Austin Forkner, and Max Vohland). The last time Masterpool was on this level of machinery was when he was with Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, and he did pretty well. This story is definitely going to be a good one to follow.

Stay tuned, qualifying is just about to get going here at Fox Raceway!

Qualifying - First Sessions

In the 250 Class Honda HRC's Chance Hymas ruled Group A's first outing of the day. Haiden Deegan was extremely close, and even topped Hymas at one point, but Hymas would fire back, posting a 2:24.780 to edge Deegan's 2:24.804. What's even more exciting, however, is just how close the top ten riders in the class are. A look at the full results shows that Casey Cochran, all the way back in tenth, is less than a second off Hymas' pace. That's ten riders all within one second in the very first qualifier of the season! 

Motocross

Fox Raceway - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 17:36.933 -- 2:24.780 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:45.677 +0.024 2:24.804 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:20.577 +0.173 2:24.953 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:58.267 +0.216 2:24.996 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
5 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:04.362 +0.287 2:25.067 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
Full Results

If the numbers from the first 450 (Group A) session are any indicator of what we’ll be seeing this summer, we’re in for another season of Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence way up front. Malcolm Stewart initially topped the board with a 2:28.798, but when Sexton decided it was time to throw down, he obliterated Stewart’s time, recording a 2:23.699. Lawrence would also twist the throttle, but the time produced was a 2:25.378. A few laps later both riders would bang out heaters again, with Sexton lowering his time down to 2:20.988, which was more than enough to stay ahead of Lawrence’s 2:21.379. Dean Wilson, a late entry to this one, and riding out of the back of his truck, was 23rd with a 2:30.979.

Motocross

Fox Raceway - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 17:42.055 -- 2:20.988 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 17:39.614 +0.391 2:21.379 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 17:05.249 +2.381 2:23.369 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 15:50.060 +4.045 2:25.033 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 17:09.265 +4.142 2:25.130 Avignon, FL France Honda CRF450R
Full Results
