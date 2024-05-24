Garrett Marchbanks Out For Pro Motocross Opener
The hits keep coming from press day yesterday at Fox Raceway, as Garrett Marchbanks was involved in a pileup that also included Christian Craig and Shane McElrath during yesterday's riding session. While McElrath appears to be okay, we're awaiting an update on Craig's situation for tomorrow's race (RJ Hampshire is also out for tomorrow after a separate crash).
As for Marchbanks, who was slated to race the 450 class, his Muc-Off/FXR Club MX Yamaha team regretfully informed the media today that he is out due to yesterday's incident. This message is from Mike Bonacci from the team:
[Note this is a new, updated PR from Bonacci, compared to the one we first posted this afternoon]
Garrett Marchbanks will be out for the foreseeable future after suffering a crash in practice on Thursday. He will not require any surgery which should allow him to return to the bike sooner than later. We will keep you updated on his return as more information becomes available.
Marchbanks added: "I am so frustrated and upset that this happened. I just want to race, this is my career. I have to score points to make it into SMX and now that is in jeopardy."
Marchbanks was transported to a local medic to get a fair amount of stitches around his thumb. It is the same thumb that he recently had repaired and now it is reaggravated. We will announce his return to racing when more information is available.