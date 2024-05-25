Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
News
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Kyle Chisholm
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Full Schedule
Saturday Night Live: Fox Raceway

Saturday Night Live Fox Raceway

May 25, 2024 6:15pm
by:

Just like that, the first round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is in the books, and for some, the day couldn’t have gone any better, as two riders won the classes via 1-1 scores. Others, however, will quickly point to the long season ahead and take the positives away from the day ahead of next weekend's second round. So, who triumphed, and who thinks they might win one he next time? Let’s dive right into the first Saturday Night Live of the season to find out.

The following is a press release from MX Sports Pro Racing

PALA, Calif. (May 25, 2024) – The 53rd season of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, kicked off in the motocross epicenter of Southern California under sunny skies and balmy temperatures. Pala’s Fox Raceway was the site of the season-opening Honda Fox Raceway National Presented by Fox Racing, where Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan both made a statement with dominant performances in their respective divisions. In the 450 Class, Team Honda HRC's Lawrence picked up where he left off from last year’s perfect season to remain undefeated in premier class competition with his 23rd and 24th consecutive moto wins and a seventh-straight victory at Fox Raceway. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Deegan shined in front of the hometown crowd with an impressive 1-1 effort in which he showed an ability to come from behind and run from the front.

450 Class

Moto 1
The opening premier class moto started with the Lawrence brothers leading the way aboard their Team Honda HRC rides, with Jett edging out Hunter for the MotoSport.comHoleshot. They were joined by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger, who pushed hard early to move into second behind the young Aussie. As Lawrence asserted his control of the lead, Plessinger settled in to keep him honest.

Jett Lawrence kept multiple streaks going, as he is still undefeated in his career in 450MX and also at Fox Raceway. He's not quite sure why he does so well at this track, which he does not rank as one of his favorites, but the numbers don't lie. The real story was a tense second moto where both his brother Hunter, and Chase Sexton, pushed him hard for the win. Jett held on to keep the streaks going.
Jett Lawrence kept multiple streaks going, as he is still undefeated in his career in 450MX and also at Fox Raceway. He's not quite sure why he does so well at this track, which he does not rank as one of his favorites, but the numbers don't lie. The real story was a tense second moto where both his brother Hunter, and Chase Sexton, pushed him hard for the win. Jett held on to keep the streaks going. MX Sports Pro Racing

Jett inched away as the moto wore on and soon built a lead of more than five seconds, which left the battle for second to take shape between Plessinger and Hunter Lawrence. The KTM rider held strong for the majority of the moto, but the elder Lawrence went on the attack as the moto entered its final 10 minutes. Hunter made the pass for second and quickly put distance on Plessinger, who was making his return to racing after breaking his elbow in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

"Pala was okay and it was how I expected myself to be coming into it," said Plessinger. "The first moto was really, really good, I got off to a great start and was right there on Jett [Lawrence]. I started riding tight but loosened up toward the end and got third. Second moto, unfortunately, had a crash in the first corner, so I did what I could and salvaged 12th. Seventh overall isn't the end of the world, I'll take that and we'll go to Hangtown swinging – I'm excited!"

Out front, Jett cruised to his 23rd straight moto win dating back to last season, crossing the line five seconds ahead of Hunter to complete a Lawrence 1-2 in their first 450 Class race together. Plessinger followed in third, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton fourth and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper in fifth.

Motocross

Fox Raceway - 450 Moto 1

May 25, 2024
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 36:10.854 15 Laps 2:23.895 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 36:15.912 +5.058 2:24.598 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 36:22.628 +11.774 2:24.532 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 36:37.225 +26.371 2:24.349 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 36:42.510 +31.656 2:25.889 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Moto 2
The Lawrences led the field into the first turn to open the final moto, with Hunter edging out Jett for the MotoSport.com Holeshot. Jett then made an early push to slip by his older brother and seize control of the lead, while Hunter briefly dropped to third behind a hard-charging Phil Nicoletti aboard his Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha. Hunter reclaimed the position, while Sexton followed into third.

Hunter Lawrence, last year's 250MX Champion, had a sparkling 450 motocross debut, taking second in moto one and then pushing his brother Jett hard mid way through moto two. He eventually dropped off the lead pace a bit and took third in the moto, but that was still enough for second overall, and a Honda/Lawrence 1-2 sweep.
Hunter Lawrence, last year's 250MX Champion, had a sparkling 450 motocross debut, taking second in moto one and then pushing his brother Jett hard mid way through moto two. He eventually dropped off the lead pace a bit and took third in the moto, but that was still enough for second overall, and a Honda/Lawrence 1-2 sweep. MX Sports Pro Racing

The top three set a torrid pace early and put several seconds on the rest of the field. Soon, a sibling battle unfolded as Hunter closed onto Jett’s rear fender. The champ fended off the challenge, but it allowed Sexton to close back in from third to make it a three-rider pursuit for victory. As Jett continued to lead, Sexton was able to make the pass on Hunter for second and mount an attack for the top spot. Sexton kept Jett within reach for several laps, but went off track just before time ran out on the moto and lost considerable ground to end the threat.

Sexton gave it his all over the final two laps and got back within sight of Lawrence, but it wasn’t enough. The Honda rider wrapped up the 1-1 effort by 1.3 seconds over Sexton, with Hunter Lawrence a distant third.

Motocross

Fox Raceway - 450 Moto 2

May 25, 2024
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 36:13.282 15 Laps 2:24.547 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 36:14.631 +1.349 2:23.982 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 36:54.650 +41.368 2:25.816 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 36:59.858 +46.576 2:27.785 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 37:15.098 +1:01.816 2:28.819 Avignon, FL France Honda CRF450R
Full Results

Overall
Jett Lawrence wrapped up the 12th overall win of his career and moved to 24-0 in 450 Class competition, spearheading a historic Lawrence brothers 1-2 in their first race together following Hunter’s 2-3 effort. Sexton rebounded strongly from a challenging first moto to round out the podium in third (4-2).

With the win, Jett Lawrence has established an eight-point lead over Hunter, while Sexton sits 10 points out of the lead in third.

It’s the third straight season that Team Honda HRC has finished 1-2 at the opening round.

Motocross

Fox Raceway - 450

May 25, 2024
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 3 Honda CRF450R
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 4 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 7 - 5 Honda CRF450R
5 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 6 - 6 GasGas MC 450F
Full Results
Chase Sexton crashed early in moto one, but started up front in moto two and gave Hunter and Jett Lawrence some real heat. He eventually worked past Hunter and pushed Jett for the lead, until he went off the track. On the last lap, he reeled Jett back in but ran out of time. We ran into Sexton's Red Bull KTM boss Roger De Coster after the race, and Roger said he felt that Chase rode the best of anyone.
Chase Sexton crashed early in moto one, but started up front in moto two and gave Hunter and Jett Lawrence some real heat. He eventually worked past Hunter and pushed Jett for the lead, until he went off the track. On the last lap, he reeled Jett back in but ran out of time. We ran into Sexton's Red Bull KTM boss Roger De Coster after the race, and Roger said he felt that Chase rode the best of anyone. MX Sports Pro Racing
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 50
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 42
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 40
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 32
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 32
Full Standings

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“Mid-race [in Moto 2] I looked back and saw [Hunter] behind me, then I looked back again and it was Chase [Sexton]. I couldn’t let up at all. It was a great day and now I’m tied with James [Stewart] at 24-0 [in motos], which is pretty cool.”

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“I knew the points situation [in Moto 2] and made a change [on the bike] that we’ll get better with. I just took what it gave me. I didn’t want to do anything silly. I’m stoked to put it on the box [in my first race].”

Chase Sexton, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
“I went off the track at the top of the hill and thought the race was over. I picked the pace up and got close to Jett [Lawrence] on the final lap, but he picked it up [too] and that was it. We got off to a good start and will look to build on this next weekend.”

250 Class

Moto 1
The first moto began with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine of Tom Vialle leading the field through the first turn for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki of Levi Kitchen slotted right into second. Kitchen showed patience early but went on the attack during the opening 10 minutes of the moto and took control of the top spot. With the lead in hand, Kitchen opened up a multi-second advantage over the field, while Vialle and Deegan engaged in a battle for second. Deegan soon made the pass to move into the runner-up spot.

Deegan showed a quicker pace than Kitchen through the middle portion of race and slowly chipped away at the deficit until he eventually closed to within a few bike lengths as the moto entered its final 10 minutes. The battle was on from that point forward as Kitchen responded, leading to trades of momentum. An off-track excursion briefly slowed Deegan’s momentum but he regrouped and continued to put the pressure on the Kawasaki out front.

Kitchen appeared to have control of the moto as they took the 2-Lap Board, but an errant track marker became lodged in his boot, which slowed the Kawasaki’s momentum while he removed it and allowed Deegan to slip into the lead. The Southern California native dropped the hammer to sprint away and grab the first moto win of the season, 7.2 seconds ahead of Kitchen. Vialle followed in third, with Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas fourth, and Triumph Racing’s Joey Savatgy fifth.

It was not an easy track to make passes on, but Haiden Deegan got around Tom Vialle in moto one and then also passed Levi Kitchen (when Kitchen got a track marker stuck in his boot, oddly) to net the first moto win of the season.
It was not an easy track to make passes on, but Haiden Deegan got around Tom Vialle in moto one and then also passed Levi Kitchen (when Kitchen got a track marker stuck in his boot, oddly) to net the first moto win of the season. MX Sports Pro Racing

Following the race, officials determined that Vialle was in violation of Rule 1.6.20 Track Cuts/Unfair Advantage of the series rulebook after the Frenchman went off track early in the moto. As a result, Vialle was docked one position to fourth, which moved Hymas into third. 

Motocross

Fox Raceway - 250 Moto 1

May 25, 2024
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 36:15.813 15 Laps 2:25.737 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 36:23.091 +7.278 2:24.737 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 36:34.478 +18.665 2:26.839 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 36:32.967 +17.154 2:26.347 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
5 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 36:34.958 +19.145 2:26.986 Thomasville, GA United States Triumph TF 250-X
Full Results

Moto 2
The final moto saw Deegan pick up where he left off with the MotoSport.com Holeshot as Triumph Racing’s Jalek Swoll and Kitchen gave chase. Kitchen didn’t waste any time with a pass on Swoll for second and positioned himself right behind Deegan. The early pace of the top-two finishers from the opening moto allowed them to pull away from the field. Swoll, meanwhile, came under fire from Vialle, but the KTM rider tipped over and lost positions.

Deegan and Kitchen both settled in through the middle portion of the moto, with about one second sitting between them. Behind them the battle for the overall podium heated up as three riders were in position to capture third overall. Swoll’s third-place positioning on the track gave him the edge, but both Vialle and Hymas were also in the mix. With five minutes to go, Swoll, Vialle, and Hymas were running 3-4-5 on the racetrack, separated by mere bike lengths. Vialle went on the attack and successfully made the pass on Swoll for third, which gave him the advantage in the overall classification. Hymas then made the pass on Swoll for fourth.

Levi Kitchen kept Deegan close the whole way in moto two, but each time he put in a charge, he noted that Deegan picked it back up, also. He took second with 2-2 scores, although the victory was in doubt for several hours after the race while the AMA looked into a off-course excursion from Deegan. Deegan's win was later made official.
Levi Kitchen kept Deegan close the whole way in moto two, but each time he put in a charge, he noted that Deegan picked it back up, also. He took second with 2-2 scores, although the victory was in doubt for several hours after the race while the AMA looked into a off-course excursion from Deegan. Deegan's win was later made official. MX Sports Pro Racing

Back out front, Deegan picked up the pace in the waning moments to prevent a late push from Kitchen and extended his lead on the final lap. He wrapped up a 1-1 sweep of the motos by 1.9 seconds over Kitchen, with Vialle finishing strong in third.

Motocross

Fox Raceway - 250 Moto 2

May 25, 2024
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 36:36.131 15 Laps 2:27.028 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 36:38.043 +1.912 2:26.991 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 37:14.495 +38.364 2:28.984 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 37:18.916 +42.785 2:28.617 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
5 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll 37:21.549 +45.418 2:29.083 Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
Full Results

Overall
The second career 1-1 performance by Deegan resulted in the third win of his career, kicking off the season in dominant fashion in front of the hometown crowd. Kitchen secured a solid runner-up effort with his 2-2 scores, while Vialle (4-3) edged out Hymas (3-4) for the final spot on the podium via the second moto tiebreaker.

With maximum points scored at the opening round, Deegan has established a six-point lead over Kitchen in the championship standings. Vialle and Hymas sit tied for third, 12 points out of the lead.

Tom Vialle:
Tom Vialle: "I had a great start in the first moto, was able to lead a few laps, and I got a little tight with some arm-pump, so I finished third. Second moto, I had a crash early in the moto, so I was around sixth and came back to third. At the end of the day, of course, I wanted to do a little bit better, but we started the first round of the podium overall and I think we can only do better in the next races." MX Sports Pro Racing
Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 50
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 44
3Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 38
4Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 38
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 33
Full Standings

Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I’ve put in a lot of work [preparing for this championship]. I go out and grind. I put my heart into this sport and you guys saw that. Great job to Levi [Kitchen], he kept me honest the whole time and didn’t make it easy on me. I’m stoked to start the season with a win.”

Levi Kitchen, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki
“We [Deegan and I] know each other pretty well from years training together [at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing]. I didn’t know if I could make a push at the end. As soon as I tried, he tried. I’m stoked to come out of here with a podium and start the season off this way.”

Tom Vialle, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
“The track was really hard to pass on and everyone was riding really well in the second moto. I just wanted to finish as good as I could in the second moto, so I’m happy with the result. I’m looking forward to next weekend [at Hangtown].”

Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now