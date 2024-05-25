Just like that, the first round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is in the books, and for some, the day couldn’t have gone any better, as two riders won the classes via 1-1 scores. Others, however, will quickly point to the long season ahead and take the positives away from the day ahead of next weekend's second round. So, who triumphed, and who thinks they might win one he next time? Let’s dive right into the first Saturday Night Live of the season to find out.

The following is a press release from MX Sports Pro Racing

PALA, Calif. (May 25, 2024) – The 53rd season of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, kicked off in the motocross epicenter of Southern California under sunny skies and balmy temperatures. Pala’s Fox Raceway was the site of the season-opening Honda Fox Raceway National Presented by Fox Racing, where Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan both made a statement with dominant performances in their respective divisions. In the 450 Class, Team Honda HRC's Lawrence picked up where he left off from last year’s perfect season to remain undefeated in premier class competition with his 23rd and 24th consecutive moto wins and a seventh-straight victory at Fox Raceway. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Deegan shined in front of the hometown crowd with an impressive 1-1 effort in which he showed an ability to come from behind and run from the front.

450 Class

Moto 1

The opening premier class moto started with the Lawrence brothers leading the way aboard their Team Honda HRC rides, with Jett edging out Hunter for the MotoSport.comHoleshot. They were joined by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger, who pushed hard early to move into second behind the young Aussie. As Lawrence asserted his control of the lead, Plessinger settled in to keep him honest.