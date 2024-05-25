Just like that, the first round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is in the books, and for some, the day couldn’t have gone any better, as two riders won the classes via 1-1 scores. Others, however, will quickly point to the long season ahead and take the positives away from the day ahead of next weekend's second round. So, who triumphed, and who thinks they might win one he next time? Let’s dive right into the first Saturday Night Live of the season to find out.
The following is a press release from MX Sports Pro Racing
PALA, Calif. (May 25, 2024) – The 53rd season of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, kicked off in the motocross epicenter of Southern California under sunny skies and balmy temperatures. Pala’s Fox Raceway was the site of the season-opening Honda Fox Raceway National Presented by Fox Racing, where Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan both made a statement with dominant performances in their respective divisions. In the 450 Class, Team Honda HRC's Lawrence picked up where he left off from last year’s perfect season to remain undefeated in premier class competition with his 23rd and 24th consecutive moto wins and a seventh-straight victory at Fox Raceway. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Deegan shined in front of the hometown crowd with an impressive 1-1 effort in which he showed an ability to come from behind and run from the front.
450 Class
Moto 1
The opening premier class moto started with the Lawrence brothers leading the way aboard their Team Honda HRC rides, with Jett edging out Hunter for the MotoSport.comHoleshot. They were joined by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger, who pushed hard early to move into second behind the young Aussie. As Lawrence asserted his control of the lead, Plessinger settled in to keep him honest.
Jett inched away as the moto wore on and soon built a lead of more than five seconds, which left the battle for second to take shape between Plessinger and Hunter Lawrence. The KTM rider held strong for the majority of the moto, but the elder Lawrence went on the attack as the moto entered its final 10 minutes. Hunter made the pass for second and quickly put distance on Plessinger, who was making his return to racing after breaking his elbow in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
"Pala was okay and it was how I expected myself to be coming into it," said Plessinger. "The first moto was really, really good, I got off to a great start and was right there on Jett [Lawrence]. I started riding tight but loosened up toward the end and got third. Second moto, unfortunately, had a crash in the first corner, so I did what I could and salvaged 12th. Seventh overall isn't the end of the world, I'll take that and we'll go to Hangtown swinging – I'm excited!"
Out front, Jett cruised to his 23rd straight moto win dating back to last season, crossing the line five seconds ahead of Hunter to complete a Lawrence 1-2 in their first 450 Class race together. Plessinger followed in third, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton fourth and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper in fifth.
Fox Raceway - 450 Moto 1May 25, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|36:10.854
|15 Laps
|2:23.895
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|36:15.912
|+5.058
|2:24.598
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|36:22.628
|+11.774
|2:24.532
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|36:37.225
|+26.371
|2:24.349
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|36:42.510
|+31.656
|2:25.889
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
Moto 2
The Lawrences led the field into the first turn to open the final moto, with Hunter edging out Jett for the MotoSport.com Holeshot. Jett then made an early push to slip by his older brother and seize control of the lead, while Hunter briefly dropped to third behind a hard-charging Phil Nicoletti aboard his Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha. Hunter reclaimed the position, while Sexton followed into third.
The top three set a torrid pace early and put several seconds on the rest of the field. Soon, a sibling battle unfolded as Hunter closed onto Jett’s rear fender. The champ fended off the challenge, but it allowed Sexton to close back in from third to make it a three-rider pursuit for victory. As Jett continued to lead, Sexton was able to make the pass on Hunter for second and mount an attack for the top spot. Sexton kept Jett within reach for several laps, but went off track just before time ran out on the moto and lost considerable ground to end the threat.
Sexton gave it his all over the final two laps and got back within sight of Lawrence, but it wasn’t enough. The Honda rider wrapped up the 1-1 effort by 1.3 seconds over Sexton, with Hunter Lawrence a distant third.
Fox Raceway - 450 Moto 2May 25, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|36:13.282
|15 Laps
|2:24.547
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|36:14.631
|+1.349
|2:23.982
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|36:54.650
|+41.368
|2:25.816
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Jason Anderson
|36:59.858
|+46.576
|2:27.785
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|37:15.098
|+1:01.816
|2:28.819
|Avignon, FL
|Honda CRF450R
Overall
Jett Lawrence wrapped up the 12th overall win of his career and moved to 24-0 in 450 Class competition, spearheading a historic Lawrence brothers 1-2 in their first race together following Hunter’s 2-3 effort. Sexton rebounded strongly from a challenging first moto to round out the podium in third (4-2).
With the win, Jett Lawrence has established an eight-point lead over Hunter, while Sexton sits 10 points out of the lead in third.
It’s the third straight season that Team Honda HRC has finished 1-2 at the opening round.
Fox Raceway - 450May 25, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|4 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|7 - 5
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|6 - 6
|GasGas MC 450F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|50
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|42
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|40
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|32
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|32
Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“Mid-race [in Moto 2] I looked back and saw [Hunter] behind me, then I looked back again and it was Chase [Sexton]. I couldn’t let up at all. It was a great day and now I’m tied with James [Stewart] at 24-0 [in motos], which is pretty cool.”
Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“I knew the points situation [in Moto 2] and made a change [on the bike] that we’ll get better with. I just took what it gave me. I didn’t want to do anything silly. I’m stoked to put it on the box [in my first race].”
Chase Sexton, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
“I went off the track at the top of the hill and thought the race was over. I picked the pace up and got close to Jett [Lawrence] on the final lap, but he picked it up [too] and that was it. We got off to a good start and will look to build on this next weekend.”
250 Class
Moto 1
The first moto began with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine of Tom Vialle leading the field through the first turn for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki of Levi Kitchen slotted right into second. Kitchen showed patience early but went on the attack during the opening 10 minutes of the moto and took control of the top spot. With the lead in hand, Kitchen opened up a multi-second advantage over the field, while Vialle and Deegan engaged in a battle for second. Deegan soon made the pass to move into the runner-up spot.
Deegan showed a quicker pace than Kitchen through the middle portion of race and slowly chipped away at the deficit until he eventually closed to within a few bike lengths as the moto entered its final 10 minutes. The battle was on from that point forward as Kitchen responded, leading to trades of momentum. An off-track excursion briefly slowed Deegan’s momentum but he regrouped and continued to put the pressure on the Kawasaki out front.
Kitchen appeared to have control of the moto as they took the 2-Lap Board, but an errant track marker became lodged in his boot, which slowed the Kawasaki’s momentum while he removed it and allowed Deegan to slip into the lead. The Southern California native dropped the hammer to sprint away and grab the first moto win of the season, 7.2 seconds ahead of Kitchen. Vialle followed in third, with Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas fourth, and Triumph Racing’s Joey Savatgy fifth.
Following the race, officials determined that Vialle was in violation of Rule 1.6.20 Track Cuts/Unfair Advantage of the series rulebook after the Frenchman went off track early in the moto. As a result, Vialle was docked one position to fourth, which moved Hymas into third.
Fox Raceway - 250 Moto 1May 25, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|36:15.813
|15 Laps
|2:25.737
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|36:23.091
|+7.278
|2:24.737
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Chance Hymas
|36:34.478
|+18.665
|2:26.839
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Tom Vialle
|36:32.967
|+17.154
|2:26.347
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|36:34.958
|+19.145
|2:26.986
|Thomasville, GA
|Triumph TF 250-X
Moto 2
The final moto saw Deegan pick up where he left off with the MotoSport.com Holeshot as Triumph Racing’s Jalek Swoll and Kitchen gave chase. Kitchen didn’t waste any time with a pass on Swoll for second and positioned himself right behind Deegan. The early pace of the top-two finishers from the opening moto allowed them to pull away from the field. Swoll, meanwhile, came under fire from Vialle, but the KTM rider tipped over and lost positions.
Deegan and Kitchen both settled in through the middle portion of the moto, with about one second sitting between them. Behind them the battle for the overall podium heated up as three riders were in position to capture third overall. Swoll’s third-place positioning on the track gave him the edge, but both Vialle and Hymas were also in the mix. With five minutes to go, Swoll, Vialle, and Hymas were running 3-4-5 on the racetrack, separated by mere bike lengths. Vialle went on the attack and successfully made the pass on Swoll for third, which gave him the advantage in the overall classification. Hymas then made the pass on Swoll for fourth.
Back out front, Deegan picked up the pace in the waning moments to prevent a late push from Kitchen and extended his lead on the final lap. He wrapped up a 1-1 sweep of the motos by 1.9 seconds over Kitchen, with Vialle finishing strong in third.
Fox Raceway - 250 Moto 2May 25, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|36:36.131
|15 Laps
|2:27.028
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|36:38.043
|+1.912
|2:26.991
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Tom Vialle
|37:14.495
|+38.364
|2:28.984
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Chance Hymas
|37:18.916
|+42.785
|2:28.617
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|37:21.549
|+45.418
|2:29.083
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
Overall
The second career 1-1 performance by Deegan resulted in the third win of his career, kicking off the season in dominant fashion in front of the hometown crowd. Kitchen secured a solid runner-up effort with his 2-2 scores, while Vialle (4-3) edged out Hymas (3-4) for the final spot on the podium via the second moto tiebreaker.
With maximum points scored at the opening round, Deegan has established a six-point lead over Kitchen in the championship standings. Vialle and Hymas sit tied for third, 12 points out of the lead.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|50
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|44
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|38
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|38
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|33
Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I’ve put in a lot of work [preparing for this championship]. I go out and grind. I put my heart into this sport and you guys saw that. Great job to Levi [Kitchen], he kept me honest the whole time and didn’t make it easy on me. I’m stoked to start the season with a win.”
Levi Kitchen, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki
“We [Deegan and I] know each other pretty well from years training together [at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing]. I didn’t know if I could make a push at the end. As soon as I tried, he tried. I’m stoked to come out of here with a podium and start the season off this way.”
Tom Vialle, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
“The track was really hard to pass on and everyone was riding really well in the second moto. I just wanted to finish as good as I could in the second moto, so I’m happy with the result. I’m looking forward to next weekend [at Hangtown].”