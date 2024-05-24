RJ Hampshire to Miss Opening Pro Motocross Round with Injury

The following is a press release from Husqvarna.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider RJ Hampshire has unfortunately been sidelined ahead of Round 1 of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship in Pala, California, after injuring his wrist during media day on Thursday afternoon.

The 28-year-old, fresh from capturing the 250SX West Championship in AMA Supercross two weeks ago, underwent immediate surgery yesterday evening, but it remains unclear when he will be fit to return to the 11-round outdoor series.

Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: "The highs and the lows of this sport are sometimes tough to swallow, but unfortunately with RJ taking a spill on press day here at Pala, he has injured his wrist. It's a setback, but we can all get through this – I know that RJ and the crew will stay positive. RJ's tough and he's mentally strong, so he'll be back as soon as possible."



Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing looks forward to welcoming RJ back once he is back to 100 percent health. The team will field Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig in 450MX, as well as rookie Casey Cochran in 250MX, at this Saturday's season-opening Fox Raceway National.