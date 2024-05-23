Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
News
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
News
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Fox Raceway

Injury Report Fox Raceway

May 23, 2024 8:30am
by:

The opening round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Southern California at Fox Raceway. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury. 

450 Class

Christian Craig – Elbow | In

Craig will return for the season opener after ending his supercross season early to a nagging elbow injury.

Derek Drake – Back | Out

Drake is out with a lower back injury that flared up during supercross. He’s going to have surgery but hopes to be back for a few nationals at the end of the season.

Derek Kelley – Arm | In

Kelley missed this supercross season due to a broken arm. He is back for Pro Motocross opener.

Cullin Park – Wrist | In

Park will return to racing this weekend after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.

Aaron Plessinger – Elbow | In

Plessinger will return to racing this weekend after fracturing his elbow in Foxborough.

Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out

Tomac recently had surgery on his thumb after sustaining a Bennett Fracture and tearing some ligaments. The team is hoping to have him back for the final three or four nationals, as well as the SMX rounds.

Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out

Webb had been dealing with a torn UCL in his thumb since Birmingham. He toughed it out for supercross, but the injury worsened, and he was forced to have surgery. The team is hoping to have him back for the final three or four nationals, as well as the SMX rounds.

Christian Craig will return for Pro Motocross.
Christian Craig will return for Pro Motocross. Align Media

250 Class

Michael Mosiman - Neck | Out

Mosiman sustained a neck injury and is consulting a specialist this week. He’s out for the season opener.

Max Vohland – Hip | Out

Vohland dislocated his hip during the supercross season and ended up having a very complicated recovery following surgery. He’s out for the opener. 

Guillem Farres – Femur  | Out

Farres broke his femur early in supercross and is still in rehab. There is no timetable on his return. 

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out

Forkner is out for the time being due to a bad crash in Arlington, in which he broke his L3 and L4 and scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.

Seth Hammaker – Banged Up | Out

Hammaker is out for the opener after a practice crash this week.

Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out

Harriman continues to recover after a big crash in Daytona left him with five broken ribs, a dislocated right wrist, broken scapula, bruised lung, and an injured T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.

Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out

Martin is out for the season opener after suffering two concussions recently.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | In Out

McAdoo broke his scapula and sustained a partial tear in one of his shoulder muscles in Nashville. He’ll be back for the season opener of Pro Motocross. He’s also got a new merch item available!

On Thursday morning after we posted this, Kawasaki announced McAdoo is out after a practice crash leading into the opener.

Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | In

Reynolds had surgery to repair a shoulder injury during supercross and will line up for action at Fox Raceway.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury. The team tells us that as of now there is no ETA for his return.

Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | In

Schwartz missed all supercross due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand. He will return for Pro Motocross.

Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now