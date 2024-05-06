The track was a lot drier and slicker for the second round of qualifiers, but the times were faster. How does that happen?

The first qualifying session had sticky ruts in all of the rhythm sections that forced riders to meticulously pick their way through. The track crew worked those ruts in for the second round and riders were able to carry much more speed through the corners and down the rhythm lanes. The traction may have been a bit less but the available momentum and overall speed was much higher.

The track always changes from what it was like during qualifying to the night program, but in Denver it was wildly different for the main events than it was in the morning. Is it hard to get a handle on different sections when the track surface changes so much?

Most of the riders have experience with changing conditions like this. If nothing else, 2024 has provided several opportunities to learn how things will develop. The biggest key is for riders to understand that the track in the night’s racing will change again and again. The heat race conditions will be much better than the main event and the first lap of the main event will likely be much better than the last. Conditions deteriorate as more and more laps are logged. Knowing when the track will accept aggression and when it won’t is all part of the racecraft required to succeed at this level.