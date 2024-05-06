Video highlights from the 16th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Jo Shimoda (Honda) claimed the main event win as Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) and RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) rounded out the podium.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed the main event win over Hunter Lawrence (Honda) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki).

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Denver Supercross.

Denver Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights