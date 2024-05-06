Watch: Denver Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the 16th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Jo Shimoda (Honda) claimed the main event win as Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) and RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) rounded out the podium.
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed the main event win over Hunter Lawrence (Honda) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki).
Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Denver Supercross.
Denver Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
250SX Class Highlights Spanish
450SX Class Highlights Spanish
Supercross 2024 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Round 16 in Denver | 5/4/24 | Motorsports on NBC
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #16: Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Overall Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|16:41.526
|18 Laps
|54.858
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|16:42.175
|+0.649
|54.968
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:43.689
|+2.163
|54.404
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|17:01.811
|+20.285
|55.179
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jordon Smith
|17:22.324
|+40.798
|55.107
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|21:26.701
|23 Laps
|54.428
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:28.503
|+1.802
|54.561
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|21:32.105
|+5.404
|54.437
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Justin Barcia
|21:38.876
|+12.175
|54.707
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|21:48.718
|+22.017
|55.201
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|186
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|186
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|165
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|163
|5
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|336
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|316
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|282
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|282
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|264