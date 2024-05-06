Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Galicia
Sun May 12
France
Sun May 19
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Denver

May 6, 2024 10:15am
The great Justin Brayton joins Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and me discuss the Denver Supercross, Hunter and Jett Lawrence, who is going to win the 250SX West Region title between RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen, the Yamaha LCQ Challenge, tracks and track design this season, and more.

Listen to the Denver SX review podcast file directly, or listen below or get it from the PulpMX App, or wherever you get your podcasts.

