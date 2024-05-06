The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Pure Joy For Jonass And Everts as They Master the Mud at the MXGP of Portugal

AGUEDA (Portugal) – The MXGP of Portugal saw the most challenging weather of the 2024 season yet, even more than it did for Saturday’s RAM Qualifying Races. The distinctive red dirt of the Crossodromo Internacional de Agueda continued to take a battering from the weather, and it put a chaotic spin on the established order of the series so far!

MXGP saw a monumental battle between the two five-time World Champions, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing man Jeffrey Herlings, and the pair shared the two race wins. However, the jubilant overall victor was Pauls Jonass, who took second in both races to top the podium for Standing Construct Honda MXGP!

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing celebrated a stunning win for Liam Everts in a mud masterclass that begun from the first drop of the gate, and apart from a few yards of race two the Belgian led the racing throughout the day as he completed his first maximum point haul for his fifth Grand Prix win. He has now climbed the standings up to an amazing third place after missing the opening round of the season!

MXGP

Reigning MXGP World Champion and red plate holder Jorge Prado suffered his worst start of the season yet for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing in race one, as Gajser claimed his first Fox Holeshot Award of the campaign so far. Romain Febvre started in second for the Kawasaki Racing Team, but Jeffrey Herlings fought hard to advance to the lead, and took it with a stunning first lap move on Gajser!

The Slovenian was not letting it go, however, and as the rain lashed down on the best fight of the season so far, two of the most successful Motocross riders of all-time swapped the lead back and forth! At the end of lap four, series leader Prado hit the soaking wet ground before the finish line jump to drop out of fourth place! After stopping to change both goggles and gloves, the reigning Champion came home in an eventual 15th position.

All eyes, however, were on the battle for the lead, and on lap six it was the Honda man that made the move, firing around the outside of Herlings in decisive fashion! Jeffrey wasn’t done however, and started to get close to Gajser again, until suddenly his machine came to a stop and the frustrated Dutchman had to walk back to the pits with no points to show for his best performance of the year so far.

Febvre was lurking for the entire race but a mistake before the finish line jump, within sight of the chequered flag, cost him second place to a consistent Jonass right at the end of race one! Fantic Factory Racing duo Glenn Coldenhoff and Brian Bogers completed the top five in a great race for the team. Gajser’s win and Prado’s 15th meant that the Slovenian had taken the lead in the points table and was ahead by 12!

By race two, after extensive track work from the hard-working crew, the rain had eased slightly, but that only served to thicken up the mud and make it stick to the bikes! Gajser looked like he had grabbed the holeshot, but the Honda slid out from under him through the first corner, and he was clipped by Febvre on the way down! This meant he had to stop a few laps in to tear off a flapping front mudguard. Ultimately, he worked forward from 15th to 10th place at the flag.

Just as the fortune swung Prado’s way as he collected his seventh Fox Holeshot Award of the year, the Spaniard then hit the ground himself heading down the hill to the third corner! Looking in pain and not enjoying the conditions, the red plate was gone, and a recovery to 12th leaves him 14 points behind Gajser as they head to his home race at Lugo next weekend!