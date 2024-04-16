Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2024 Husqvarna FC 350 Garage Build

April 16, 2024 10:30am | by: , &

Build: Andy Jefferson

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

Most of the time these Garage Builds are going to be used or built for racing or having fun with your riding buddies on the weekends, but this build is somewhat of a one-off machine that us consumers will never get to see the light of day, that is until the 2025 models come out. Andy Jefferson, who is the media relations manager for Husqvarna Motorcycles, decided to build up an FC 350 with a huge amount of their Technical Accessories that you can purchase from your local Husqvarna dealer. What makes this build even more special is that it is fitted with Husqvarna’s new frame spec (24.5 Rockstar Edition), WP Pro Component Trax shock, and WP’s 6500 spring fork cartridge inserts. Getting to ride a 350 is exciting enough, but getting to try one with all of these Technical Accessories as well as a glimpse into what the 2025 machine is going to be like is icing on the cake. 

Parts List

Husqvarna Technical Accessories

Gray Plastic, Step Seat, Blue Triple Clamps, Oil Filter Cover, Oil Pump Cover, Drain Plug, Oil Plug, Front Disc Guard, Brake Caliper Support, Blue Chain, Chain Slider, Chain Guide, Factory Racing Front Wheel, Factory Racing Rear Wheel, Factory Racing Clutch Cover, Factory Racing Carbon Covers, 14T Front Sprocket, 51T Rear Sprocket, Intake Snorkel, Front Caliper Protection, Brake Reservoir Cover, Brake Reservoir Nut, Brembo Factory Racing Rear Brake Caliper, Brembo Factory Racing Front Brake Caliper, Brembo Front Brake Master Cylinder

husqvarna-motorcycles.com

FCP

Engine Brace

fcpracing.com

Decal Works

Husqvarna Graphics

decalmx.com

Dunlop

MX34 Front (80/100-21) at 13 PSI, MX34 Rear (110/90-19) at 12.5 PSI

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

FMF Racing

4.1 Titanium muffler system

fmfracing.com

 

  • AL7_9862
    AL7_9862 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9870
    AL7_9870 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9879
    AL7_9879 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9882
    AL7_9882 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9887
    AL7_9887 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9891
    AL7_9891 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9902
    AL7_9902 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9903
    AL7_9903 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9915
    AL7_9915 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9930
    AL7_9930 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9934
    AL7_9934 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9945
    AL7_9945 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9959
    AL7_9959 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9975
    AL7_9975 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9978
    AL7_9978 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9994
    AL7_9994 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9967
    AL7_9967 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_3348
    AL7_3348 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_3587
    AL7_3587 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_3397
    AL7_3397 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_3338
    AL7_3338 Spencer Owens
