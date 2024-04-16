Build: Andy Jefferson

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

Most of the time these Garage Builds are going to be used or built for racing or having fun with your riding buddies on the weekends, but this build is somewhat of a one-off machine that us consumers will never get to see the light of day, that is until the 2025 models come out. Andy Jefferson, who is the media relations manager for Husqvarna Motorcycles, decided to build up an FC 350 with a huge amount of their Technical Accessories that you can purchase from your local Husqvarna dealer. What makes this build even more special is that it is fitted with Husqvarna’s new frame spec (24.5 Rockstar Edition), WP Pro Component Trax shock, and WP’s 6500 spring fork cartridge inserts. Getting to ride a 350 is exciting enough, but getting to try one with all of these Technical Accessories as well as a glimpse into what the 2025 machine is going to be like is icing on the cake.

Parts List

Husqvarna Technical Accessories

Gray Plastic, Step Seat, Blue Triple Clamps, Oil Filter Cover, Oil Pump Cover, Drain Plug, Oil Plug, Front Disc Guard, Brake Caliper Support, Blue Chain, Chain Slider, Chain Guide, Factory Racing Front Wheel, Factory Racing Rear Wheel, Factory Racing Clutch Cover, Factory Racing Carbon Covers, 14T Front Sprocket, 51T Rear Sprocket, Intake Snorkel, Front Caliper Protection, Brake Reservoir Cover, Brake Reservoir Nut, Brembo Factory Racing Rear Brake Caliper, Brembo Factory Racing Front Brake Caliper, Brembo Front Brake Master Cylinder

husqvarna-motorcycles.com

FCP

Engine Brace

fcpracing.com

Decal Works

Husqvarna Graphics

decalmx.com

Dunlop

MX34 Front (80/100-21) at 13 PSI, MX34 Rear (110/90-19) at 12.5 PSI

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

FMF Racing

4.1 Titanium muffler system

fmfracing.com