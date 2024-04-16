With Monster Energy AMA Supercross winding down, the points are closer than ever. Even though Cooper Webb has been able to close the gap and now sits tied for the lead with Jett Lawrence, he is not the only one making up points on the young Australian. Chase Sexton has also closed in on his old teammate in the last three rounds.

After switching teams in the off-season, the Red Bull KTM rider not only had to adapt to a new machine, but he was also racing with a broken hand earlier in the season. Without the raw speed he has shown in years past, it has been easy for some fans to count out last year’s champion. Plus, Sexton has only one win (at the second round) compared to Lawrence's five wins and Webb's four wins. But a closer look at the stats show that he has the same number of podiums as Lawrence and Webb (seven) as well as the same number of races outside of the top five (three). So, while it seems he is farther out of the championship on a quick glance, the stats show it shouldn’t be a surprise that he is only 15 points out of the lead. And if anyone knows the importance of staying close in points at the end of the season, it's Chase Sexton, as he said in the post-race press conference:

“I feel like these last five or six races, I really kind of found my form. I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing. I kind of had a little bit of a low mid-season. I lost a lot of points obviously. So really just looking to kind of go on a roll these last four races and try and do what I can. Obviously, it's never over, till it's over, we found that out last year. So just try and keep myself in good positions. Need to work on my starts, my starts were absolutely horrendous tonight. So, gotta work on those and just try to keep getting better.”