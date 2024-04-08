Results Archive
Arenacross
Las Vegas
News
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Max Vohland
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: The Cianciarulo Career

Exhaust Podcast The Cianciarulo Career

April 8, 2024 5:30pm
by:

There was so much anticipation for Adam Cianciarulo's pro career when it began a little over a decade ago, and now we can look back at it in full because he's announced his retirement. Jason Weigandt has a few thoughts from Adam to share (via the SMX Insider show's exclusive interview) and then Weigandt adds his own thoughts. Hardly anyone had expectations to live up to like Adam did, because he was entering the ranks right on the heels of a 15-year run of Kawasaki Team Green prospects going straight to the top immediately, through Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, and Ryan Villopoto. Thus, the microscope was on Adam right from the start to see if he could be the next one, and for a brief moment, he delivered by winning supercross races immediately. Unfortunately, injuries then kicked in, leaving everyone wondering what might have been. Adam surely wondered this more than anyone, but was also able to gain perspective from it all. He might not have won all the races he would have won if he was healthy, but he might have emerged from the process as a better person. That's why his legacy is now not as one of the winningest riders ever, but one of the most liked.

Recommended Reading

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.

