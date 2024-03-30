Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Today’s race will bring us the third and final Triple Crown event of 2024 as the championship also visits its final indoor venue of the 17-round series. This event will also be the seventh round of the 250SX West Region Championship and will be a Supercross Futures qualifying round, so there will be a lot of action to follow on the track today.

After a big win last weekend in his home area in the PNW, Levi Kitchen (131 points) enters today’s race with an eight-point lead over RJ Hampshire (123 points) in the 250SX West Region Championship, a 21-point lead over Jordon Smith (110 points), and a 26-point lead over Garrett Marchbanks (105 points), and a 37-point gap over Jo Shimoda (94 points). Maybe it was some of that home cooking and home field advantage, but Kitchen was on another level last weekend, taking the win by over 20 seconds—the largest gap at the finish line we have seen so far in any division this season. The Washington native’s first two career SX wins were Triple Crown overall wins, so we will see if he is able to back up his dominating win last weekend with another win in the three-race Triple Crown format. Hampshire admitted last week he could not match the speed of Kitchen. The Husqvarna rider won the ’22 St. Louis event—a Triple Crown overall—and he is hoping to have an answer against Kitchen today. After a rough start to the season, Shimoda earned his second consecutive podium last weekend as he looks to build through the end of this season, although the championship hopes are almost gone for the #30. Smith and Nate Thrasher also have wins on this season and could be in the mix for race wins and/or overall podiums. And do not forget Garrett Marchbanks. The #26 machine has been on a tear lately, although his rides have been a little under the radar since he has not finished on the podium for a few rounds now. Bad starts have forced him to make a lot of passes. Wonder what a good start could do for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider.