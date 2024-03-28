Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Full Schedule
Injury Report: St. Louis

March 28, 2024 10:00am
by:

Round 12 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.

450SX

Christian Craig – Elbow | Out

A stubborn elbow injury will keep Craig out of supercross for the rest of the season. He’s focusing on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Dylan Ferrandis – Lungs | Out

Ferrandis is out with a lung infection. He’s on the mend, and although he’d hoped to be back by this weekend, he’s out for St. Louis.

Justin Hill – Banged Up | TBD

Hill has missed the last several races with a “couple broken ribs and some irregularities on a couple vertebrae that need more observation.” His injuries are a result of getting landed on in Daytona. He’s likely still out, although at time of posting we hadn’t been able to confirm it with his team.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow sustained an ankle injury at the season opener and is out for the foreseeable future, although he is back on the bike

John Short – Banged Up | Out

Short had a big crash in Indianapolis during qualifying. He hoped to be back for St. Louis but isn’t ready yet. He’ll be back for Foxborough. 

Aaron Tanti – Thumb | Out

Tanti is out with a thumb injury. It’s possible he might be back for Denver. 

Dean Wilson – Scapula | Out

Wilson told us this week he still hopes to make it back for the last few races of the season after fracturing his scapula in three places in Daytona, but is just waiting for the bone to heal.

  • Supercross

    St. Louis

     Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, March 30
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 30 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 30 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      April 1 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
St. Louis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

250SX West Region

Max Vohland – Hip | Out

Vohland is out for the supercross season after dealing with a tough recovery from a dislocated him sustained early this season. 

250SX East Region

The 250SX East Region will return to action on April 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Guillem Farres – Femur

Farres is out for the supercross season with a broken femur. 

Evan Ferry – Shoulder

Ferry is recovering after separating his shoulder on press day in Arlington. He is back on the bike.

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula

Forkner broke his L3 and L4, scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and had bleeding/bruised lungs after crashing big in Arlington.

Devin Harriman – Back, Arm

Harriman is out indefinitely after getting landed on in Daytona. He broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. To help him out, donate at Road2Recovery.

Derek Leatherman – Leg

Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur. 

Enzo Lopes – Forearm

Lopes is week-to-week as he deals with a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery.

Guillem Farres is still recovering from a broken femur.
Luca Marsalisi – Banged Up

Marsalisi had a big crash in Indianapolis. On Instagram he described it as “nothing major,” but that he’d be “feeling it for a bit.”

Cullin Park – Wrist

Park is focusing on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.

Jett Reynolds – Shoulder

Reynolds is recovering from surgery to fix an injured shoulder. He’s out until further notice.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.

Dilan Schwartz – Wrist

Schwartz is out due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand. He’s aiming to return to action in Foxborough.

