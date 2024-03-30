Controlled Environment

It’s been an absolutely wild season so far, with a huge factor being weather, which created wet tracks that have rapidly deteriorated. Not surprisingly, the desire for a roof has been mentioned in plenty of post-race interviews lately. Well, we’ll have one in St. Louis, a venue that’s also known for great dirt. How will things play out when the gate drops in Missouri? -Aaron Hansel

Red Streak

Getting a win is no doubt the primary objective for Jo Shimoda and HRC Honda at this point, but Shimoda has got to feel good about his ride in Seattle. Yes, he had a mediocre start and crashed early, but despite those setbacks, he still came back and took third. If he got on the box after all that, imagine what he can do with a good start in St. Louis! -Hansel

Rebound Ride

Jordon Smith’s night in Seattle was disastrous. He was holding down second place for quite a while but crashed in a rhythm section that’d been taking riders down all night. He had troubles getting going again too and ended up in 14th. In the standings he went from being four points out of the lead to 21 points back of Levin Kitchen. Ouch! The title seems unlikely at this point, but he can still get wins. Can he ease the sting by taking the checkers in St. Louis? -Hansel