Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Live Now
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
10 Things to Watch: St. Louis

March 30, 2024 6:30am

Controlled Environment

It’s been an absolutely wild season so far, with a huge factor being weather, which created wet tracks that have rapidly deteriorated. Not surprisingly, the desire for a roof has been mentioned in plenty of post-race interviews lately. Well, we’ll have one in St. Louis, a venue that’s also known for great dirt. How will things play out when the gate drops in Missouri? -Aaron Hansel

Red Streak

Getting a win is no doubt the primary objective for Jo Shimoda and HRC Honda at this point, but Shimoda has got to feel good about his ride in Seattle. Yes, he had a mediocre start and crashed early, but despite those setbacks, he still came back and took third. If he got on the box after all that, imagine what he can do with a good start in St. Louis! -Hansel

Rebound Ride

Jordon Smith’s night in Seattle was disastrous. He was holding down second place for quite a while but crashed in a rhythm section that’d been taking riders down all night. He had troubles getting going again too and ended up in 14th. In the standings he went from being four points out of the lead to 21 points back of Levin Kitchen. Ouch! The title seems unlikely at this point, but he can still get wins. Can he ease the sting by taking the checkers in St. Louis? -Hansel

    St. Louis

     Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
St. Louis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Level Up

Before Seattle, the only main event wins Kitchen had to his credit came at Triple Crown races. Well, he put a resounding end to that in Seattle by controlling the entire race and winning by a huge margin in a regular main event format. He extended his lead to eight points over RJ Hampshire too, and with another Triple Crown happening this weekend, things are looking pretty good for Kitchen. -Hansel

Counterattack

As good as Kitchen is this season, Hampshire is still very much in this title fight. He looks to be on his heels just a bit after Seattle, however, where he never really had an answer to Kitchen’s speed and domination. If he wants to stay in this thing he needs to throw a counter punch, in the form of a race win, and yank some of those points back from Kitchen. -Hansel

Back on the Horse

After not racing since hurting his shoulder at Hangtown, Michael Mosiman made a return to racing in Seattle with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad. And despite a hurt ankle, he still did really well. He qualified fastest, thanks to being in the B group and having a perfect track at his disposal, and finished in sixth in the main event, which was the top 250SX result for Star Yamaha. Expect Mosiman to improve as he continues to knock the rust off each weekend. -Hansel

In his debut with the team, Michael Mosiman was the top Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing finisher in the Seattle SX 250SX main event, taking sixth place.
In his debut with the team, Michael Mosiman was the top Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing finisher in the Seattle SX 250SX main event, taking sixth place. Align Media

On the Upswing

Filled with ups and downs, racing is nothing short of a roller coaster. Just ask Aaron Plessinger, who got a win and held the red plate this season but wasn’t able to even crack the top five in the three races before Seattle. Well, it would appear that Plessinger is on the beginning of another upswing—he was fantastic in Seattle and even snuck up on Jett Lawrence in third at the end of the main. Can the Cowboy get back on the box in St. Louis? -Hansel

Back to the Future

Supercross Futures is back in St. Louis. The first two rounds have been nothing short of amazing with Cole Davies battling Gavin Towers for the win in Anaheim 2, and then again Davies battled with Drew Adams right to the finish in Daytona, coming up just short. Will this weekend’s race go down to the wire again? -Sarah Whitmore

Supercross

St. Louis - 250SX Futures Provisional Entry List

Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Revised: March 23 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
12 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Honda CRF250R
15 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers Venetia, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
17 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki GasGas MC 250F
20 Tyler Mollet Tyler Mollet Stuart, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
22 Logan Riggins Logan Riggins Easley, SC United States KTM 250 SX-F
Triple the Fun

Even if they aren’t the riders favorite (three starts means two more times they need to make it through the first turn clean), Triple Crowns always mean excitement for the fans. Being the most winningest Triple Crown winner ever, is this one of the last chances for Eli Tomac to get a win this season? -Whitmore

Back on Top

After getting third in Seattle, ending his three-race win streak, Jett Lawrence will be eager to get back to the top step of the podium this weekend. He has already proven in Indy that he can win with a Triple Crown format. Will he pull off another one this weekend? -Whitmore

