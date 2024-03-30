St Louis is back on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross calendar. It last appeared in 2022 (a Triple Crown race won by Marvin Musquin with 2-1-2 scores) and the riders are pumped. “Best dirt in the series” has become the reputation for this race.
Tom Journet asked the Dirt Wurx track crew what they thought, and they said Dallas (Arlington) is the best dirt for them to work with. St. Louis and Indy are kind of similar because the dirt clumps up and they’ll be working all night to stay ahead of it and keep the track fixed up. Some riders did comment that it will get rutted, but most feel it will hold up better than Indy. Here’s what they think heading into the weekend.
Chase Sexton:
[Is this a home race?] Honestly, all three of them. I think Detroit's like five hours. Indy is three and this one's like maybe a little under three. Growing up as a kid, I came to this one the most, and I went to Indy a few times. Then they have Arch View, which is a track right outside here, I used to ride out there on Sunday. So I would say this is probably my home, home race. And it has the best dirt of the year. I feel like pretty excited for the weekend. Yeah. Triple Crown, last one of the year. So, I feel like we just raced one last weekend but it was two weeks ago. I'm excited. I hope this track holds up a little better than Indy because Indy was gnarly. So, this should be good. I think it's a good racetrack. It's a big stadium. So hopefully lap times are over 50 seconds, that’s all I can ask for.
Cooper Webb
Yeah, this place is awesome. Has great dirt. It's been a while since I raced here. I was injured in ‘22 and so I haven't raced here since 2020. It’s good to be back, I always remember the dirt being awesome here and, it's a dome, got the Triple Crown, last one of the year. So, yeah, a lot going on this weekend. So looking forward to it.
Jett Lawrence
From previous times racing here [Lawrence went 1-1-5 for second overall behind RJ Hampshire here in 2022] and kind of from other people's word, the dirt is always great here. The dirt, they say, is the series. So, looking forward to it. Little Triple Crown makes it even more exciting. Oh, yeah. Can wait for it.
Colt Nichols
I'm excited to be back in the Midwest. It kind of feels like home. It's been a long time, so I'm excited. Oklahoma is like six hours. So this is like one of the closer ones. I mean, we have this in Dallas and, uh, this is technically kind of home race de definitely, dirt wise and stuff, too. So that was good, man. It's nice to be back here.
How's the season been for you?
It's been okay. It's just been, I've just been up and down. It's hard to describe, we're going through some growing pains of a new team and a new bike. Last weekend was pretty pathetic [Nichols didn’t make the main] and we've tried to get that out of sight out of mind, but we've made some progress this week. Just doing everything we can to just try to find that comfort, whatever that is. It’s hard to describe what that is, but once you feel it, you feel it. So, we'll get there, the team has been working really hard and, you know, we're a little down on resources with some stuff. But we're doing a lot and this week was a really good week for us. So hopefully it'll be good this weekend. At least it's not gonna be muddy and I'm very excited about that!
Michael Mosiman
You know, I heard they changed out the lights. So my thoughts, initially are good, because it's brighter out here. The dirt looks amazing. We actually have a replica track out at The [GOAT] Farm [Star Racing Facility] but this looks a bit different than that.
Freddie Noren
As far as the forecast goes, it's not gonna be a mud race [laughs]. I'm pretty stoked on that! The dirt in here is always typically pretty good. It's the hometown race for the team, and it’s Bubba Pauli's birthday today, our teammate, but also team owner. So all around, dude, it's a, it's a, it's just a wicked weekend. I rode one day this week we got rained out for the rest of the day, so I didn't feel good on the bike, like I said, like last week and I had a stomach flu or whatever bike for like five days, so I didn't eat or anything. So it was nice to have like a normal week.
Carson Mumford
[On being the best dirt] I've been hearing that a lot. As soon as I walked on the dirt, it was super spongy. So I bet it's gonna be really tacky and rutted, kind of a little bit like last weekend, but obviously a little bit more dry. But yeah, I'm looking forward to it.