Justin Brayton to Be Inducted into Legends & Heroes Moto Museum at St. Louis SX

The following press release is from Legends and Heroes Moto Museum:

Justin Brayton will be honored as a new inductee into the Legends and Heroes Moto Museum at the March 30th, 2024 Supercross in St. Louis. Justin will be on stage to receive his plaque just before the evening opening ceremonies.

Please join us in this celebration, and be sure to come by and see our display in the Fan Fest area before the racing begins.

2012 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship SX 4th place

2-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championships 450SX 5th place (2018, 2010)

2009 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship SX LITES West 4th place

1 career Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX Win

3 career AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450 Podiums

Finished third overall at the Paris Supercross behind King of Paris Ken Roczen and the 2022 450 AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Eli Tomac

For more information, visit www.legendsandheroestour.org.