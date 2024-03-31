Results Archive
Watch: St. Louis Supercross Video Highlights & Results

March 31, 2024 12:00am | by:
Watch: St. Louis Supercross Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the 12th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (round seven of the 250SX West Region Championship and also round 12 round of the SuperMotocross World Championship).

Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) claimed the 250SX overall win with 1-1-1 finishes as Jo Shimoda (Honda) claimed second overall with 2-3-3 finishes and Jordon Smith (Yamaha) claimed third overall with 3-2-4 finishes. Kitchen joins Austin Forkner as the only two riders to earn a 250SX Triple Crown overall sweep. Forkner swept the 2019 Detroit Supercross event aboard a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 with red plates as the championship leader at the time. On Saturday, Kitchen swept the St. Louis SX event also on a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 with red plates.

In the premier class, Eli Tomac (Yamaha) claimed the overall win with 1-1-1 finishes as Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed second overall with 5-6-2 and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) claimed third overall (his first 450SX podium) with 8-2-4 finishes. Tomac earned his 52nd career premier class SX win, second-most on the all-time wins list behind only Jeremy McGrath's 72 wins.

Read: Jett Lawrence Penalized, Hit By Justin Barcia in St. Louis Supercross

Drew Adams (Kawasaki), Landon Gibson (Husqvarna), and Cole Davies (GasGas) rounded out the Supercross Futures podium.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the St. Louis Supercross.

St. Louis Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #12: St. Louis, MO | The Dome At America's Center

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 12 - St. Louis

Overall Results

Supercross

St. Louis - 250SX Futures Main Event

March 30, 2024
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Drew Adams Drew Adams 9:48.061 9 Laps 59.602 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson 9:57.138 +9.077 1:01.357 Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies 9:59.420 +11.359 1:01.488 Waitoki GasGas MC 250F
4 Reven Gordon Reven Gordon 10:02.113 +14.052 1:02.601 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Trevin Nelson Trevin Nelson 10:06.455 +18.394 1:02.571 Stokesdale, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Supercross

St. Louis - 450SX

March 30, 2024
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 1 - 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 5 - 6 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 8 - 2 - 4 Honda CRF450R
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 3 - 8 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 10 - 5 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 156
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 141
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 130
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 121
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 116
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 244
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 236
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 224
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 215
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 202
Full Standings
