Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The General
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Birmingham SX, The General GNCC, and MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina

How to Watch Birmingham SX, The General GNCC, and MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina

March 8, 2024 12:00pm
by:

On Saturday, the ninth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. The Birmingham SX round will be the fourth round of the 250SX East Region Championship.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Birmingham Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Birmingham Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round three The General GNCC in Washington, Georgia, on March 9 and 10. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season kicks off in Argentina with the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The General GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina

     Sunday, March 10
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      March 9 - 1:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      March 9 - 2:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 10 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 10 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 10 - 2:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 10 - 3:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      March 10 - 8:30 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      March 10 - 9:30 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 160
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 150
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 147
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 144
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 133
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 52
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 51
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 51
4Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 49
5Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 49
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 60
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 46
3Grant Davis 37
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 33
5Angus Riordan Australia Australia 31
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Australia Australia 55
2Grant Davis 51
3Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 31
4Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 31
5Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 30
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 55
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 45
3Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 42
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 34
5Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 34
Full Standings
GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 60
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 46
3Grant Davis 37
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 33
5Angus Riordan Australia Australia 31
Full Standings

2023 Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 921
2Romain Febvre France 854
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 759
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 695
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 654
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 826
2Jago Geerts Belgium 759
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany 755
4Liam Everts Belgium 734
6Lucas Coenen Belgium 577
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.

General

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Birmingham Supercross

Birmingham Supercross Race Center

Birmingham Supercross Injury Report

Birmingham Supercross provisional entry lists:

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

March 9, 2024
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Revised: March 5 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
6 Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
33 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
37 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
38 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan New Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 9, 2024
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Revised: February 22 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

The General GNCC

The General GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

General

MXGP Live Timing

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Protective Stadium
Address: 1020 24th St N
Birmingham, AL 35203

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Aonia Pass MX
Address: 3030 Thomson Rd, Washington, GA 30673

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Birmingham Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to The General GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The original Birmingham SX track layout, although there might be changes come race day.
The original Birmingham SX track layout, although there might be changes come race day. Feld Motor Sports

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Birmingham

     Saturday, March 9
    Protective Stadium
    Birmingham, AL United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (CST)
    Saturday
    11:00am 11:00am 250SX Group C Free Practice
    11:10am 11:10am 250SX Group B Free Practice
    11:20am 11:20am 250SX Group A Free Practice
    11:30am 11:30am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    11:40am 11:40am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    11:58am 11:58am Track Maintenance
    12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:35pm 12:35pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:05pm 1:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
    1:20pm 1:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
    1:30pm 1:30pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    1:40pm 1:40pm Track Maintenance
    2:15pm 2:15pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
    2:30pm 2:30pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    2:45pm 2:45pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    3:00pm 3:00pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    3:15pm 3:15pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    3:30pm 3:30pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    3:40pm 3:40pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    3:50pm 3:50pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:00pm 4:00pm Track Maintenance
    5:30pm 5:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    6:06pm 6:06pm 250SX Heat 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:20pm 6:20pm 250SX Heat 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:34pm 6:34pm 450SX Heat 1
    6:48pm 6:48pm 450SX Heat 2
    6:56pm 6:56pm Track Maintenance
    7:22pm 7:22pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    7:33pm 7:33pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    7:40pm 7:40pm Intermission
    7:48pm 7:48pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    7:53pm 7:53pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:10pm 8:10pm 250SX Victory Circle
    8:21pm 8:21pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    8:26pm 8:26pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:48pm 8:48pm 450SX Victory Circle
Birmingham Supercross Schedule

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The General GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, March 8, Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Washington, Georgia.

Friday, March 8, 2024

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
  • 12:00am Gate Close

Saturday, March 9, 2024

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am – 8:30am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, March 10, 2024

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now