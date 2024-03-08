On Saturday, the ninth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. The Birmingham SX round will be the fourth round of the 250SX East Region Championship.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Birmingham Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Birmingham Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round three The General GNCC in Washington, Georgia, on March 9 and 10. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season kicks off in Argentina with the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
The GeneraleMTB Round 1
Live Now
MXGP of Patagonia-ArgentinaSunday, March 10
- MX2 QualifyingLiveMarch 9 - 1:15 PM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveMarch 9 - 2:00 PM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMarch 10 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMarch 10 - 12:00 PM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMarch 10 - 2:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMarch 10 - 3:00 PM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)March 10 - 8:30 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)March 10 - 9:30 PM
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|160
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|150
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|147
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|144
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|133
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|52
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|51
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|51
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|49
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|49
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|60
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|46
|3
|Grant Davis
|37
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|33
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|31
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|55
|2
|Grant Davis
|51
|3
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|31
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|31
|5
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|30
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|55
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|45
|3
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|42
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|34
|5
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|34
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|921
|2
|Romain Febvre
|854
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|759
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|695
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|654
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|826
|2
|Jago Geerts
|759
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|755
|4
|Liam Everts
|734
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|577
2024 Souvenir Program
View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.
Birmingham Supercross Race Center
Birmingham Supercross Injury Report
Birmingham Supercross provisional entry lists:
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|33
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|37
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|38
|Haiden Deegan
|New
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
The General GNCC
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Other Info
Protective Stadium
Address: 1020 24th St N
Birmingham, AL 35203
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Aonia Pass MX
Address: 3030 Thomson Rd, Washington, GA 30673
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Get tickets to the Birmingham Supercross.
Get tickets to The General GNCC.
Local Time () Track Time (CST) Saturday 11:00am 11:00am 250SX Group C Free Practice 11:10am 11:10am 250SX Group B Free Practice 11:20am 11:20am 250SX Group A Free Practice 11:30am 11:30am 450SX Group A Free Practice 11:40am 11:40am 450SX Group B Free Practice 11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group C Free Practice 11:58am 11:58am Track Maintenance 12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 12:35pm 12:35pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 1:05pm 1:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 1:20pm 1:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 1:30pm 1:30pm Promoter Track Walk #1 1:40pm 1:40pm Track Maintenance 2:15pm 2:15pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2 2:30pm 2:30pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 2:45pm 2:45pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 3:00pm 3:00pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 3:15pm 3:15pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 3:30pm 3:30pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 3:40pm 3:40pm Promoter Track Walk #2 3:50pm 3:50pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:00pm 4:00pm Track Maintenance 5:30pm 5:30pm Opening Ceremonies 6:06pm 6:06pm 250SX Heat 1 6:20pm 6:20pm 250SX Heat 2 6:34pm 6:34pm 450SX Heat 1 6:48pm 6:48pm 450SX Heat 2 6:56pm 6:56pm Track Maintenance 7:22pm 7:22pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 7:33pm 7:33pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 7:40pm 7:40pm Intermission 7:48pm 7:48pm 250SX Sighting Lap 7:53pm 7:53pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:10pm 8:10pm 250SX Victory Circle 8:21pm 8:21pm 450SX Sighting Lap 8:26pm 8:26pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:48pm 8:48pm 450SX Victory Circle
The General GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, March 8, Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Washington, Georgia.
Friday, March 8, 2024
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 7:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
- 12:00am Gate Close
Saturday, March 9, 2024
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am – 8:30am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
- 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, March 10, 2024
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)