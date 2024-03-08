On Saturday, the ninth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. The Birmingham SX round will be the fourth round of the 250SX East Region Championship.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Birmingham Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Birmingham Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round three The General GNCC in Washington, Georgia, on March 9 and 10. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season kicks off in Argentina with the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross