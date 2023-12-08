2024 Progressive GNCC Racing
The General - Overall ResultseMTB Round 1
March 8, 2024
Overall Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Josh Toth
|02:12:35.818
|Winstead, CT
|Honda
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:13:10.092
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:13:33.459
|Cookeville, TN
|GasGas
|4
|Steward Baylor
|02:13:48.939
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Ricky Russell
|02:13:52.198
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|6
|Craig Delong
|02:14:46.054
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|7
|Nicholas Defeo
|02:15:24.660
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|8
|Grant Davis
|02:16:16.740
|KTM
|9
|Liam Draper
|02:16:30.050
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|10
|Angus Riordan
|02:17:08.208
|Australia
|KTM
|11
|Brody Johnson
|02:17:33.879
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|12
|Dante Oliveira
|02:17:37.698
|Hollister, CA
|KTM
|13
|Trevor Bollinger
|02:17:43.700
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|14
|Grant Baylor
|02:18:08.412
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|15
|Cody J Barnes
|02:18:27.620
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|16
|Josh Strang
|02:18:37.757
|Inverell, Australia
|Sherco
|17
|Michael Witkowski
|02:18:43.970
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|18
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:19:35.979
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|19
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:20:07.490
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|20
|Evan Smith
|02:21:21.439
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
|104
|Layne Michael
|01:25:33.378
|Fairmont, WV
|KTM