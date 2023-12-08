Results Archive
2024 Progressive GNCC Racing

The General - Overall Results

eMTB Round 1
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
March 8, 2024

Overall Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Josh Toth Josh Toth 02:12:35.818 Winstead, CT United States Honda
2 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 02:13:10.092 Southwick, MA United States KTM
3 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:13:33.459 Cookeville, TN United States GasGas
4 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:13:48.939 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Ricky Russell Ricky Russell 02:13:52.198 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
6 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:14:46.054 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
7 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 02:15:24.660 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
8 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:16:16.740 KTM
9 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:16:30.050 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
10 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:17:08.208 Australia Australia KTM
11 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:17:33.879 Landrum, SC United States Honda
12 Dante Oliveira Dante Oliveira 02:17:37.698 Hollister, CA United States KTM
13 Trevor Bollinger Trevor Bollinger 02:17:43.700 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
14 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:18:08.412 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
15 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:18:27.620 Sterling, IL United States Honda
16 Josh Strang Josh Strang 02:18:37.757 Inverell, Australia Australia Sherco
17 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:18:43.970 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
18 Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass 02:19:35.979 Australia Australia Kawasaki
19 Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty 02:20:07.490 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
20 Evan Smith Evan Smith 02:21:21.439 Jefferson, GA United States Husqvarna
104 Layne Michael Layne Michael 01:25:33.378 Fairmont, WV United States KTM
