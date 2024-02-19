Note: Main image is from the 2023 SMX Finale

After a weekend off, the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will resume this weekend in Arlington, Texas. AT&T Stadium will host the seventh round of 450SX—and the second round of the 250SX East Region Championship—in what has been an exciting season so far. The Arlington SX round will also bring the return of Grant Harlan.

The Yamaha-mounted rider was sidelined for the first six rounds of the year as he recovered from injuries suffered at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event in early October. In his qualifying race, Harlan accidentally landed on another rider’s downed bike, which caused a hard crash. He suffered a fractured pelvis in the incident and did not need surgery, although he had quite a recovery process.

Recently, Harlan has been aiming for a return to racing at the Arlington SX and the Gizmo Mods/Yamaha/Rock River Racing team said the following in a brief update on Monday, confirming Harlan’s return:

“It's an EXCITING Round 7 for us at AT&T Stadium in Texas!

Grant Harlan will return! After a Broken Pelvis injury sustained in Oct of 2023, Grant was left non-weight bearing for 3 months. He has been putting in the work to come into his Sophomore Season, in the Premier 450 class, with as much preparation that the recovery has allowed. We are excited to have our Team Leader back at the races & look for him to race himself back up to speed as the Series continues.”

Harlan finished 18th in the 450SX standings in 2023 in his first full season aboard a 450cc machine. He earned a career-best ninth at the Denver Supercross in May 2023.

He will make his season debut with his new 2024 AMA national number, #23, which is Chase Sexton’s previous career number. Sexton earned the 2023 450SX title and was able to claim a single-digit number, which he did, taking national #4. While Sexton is running #1 in AMA Supercross at the moment, he will switch to #4 for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship kickoff in May.

The Rock River squad shared the following image of Harlan’s #23 Yamaha YZ450F.