Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Winner of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha Phil Nicoletti Replica Bike Giveaway Announced

February 19, 2024 5:10pm | by:
Winner of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha Phil Nicoletti Replica Bike Giveaway Announced

Last month we posted about a Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha Phil Nicoletti replica bike giveaway that Muc-Off was doing. The drawing closed at the end of the month of January, and Muc-Off sent out the following information about the winner:

And the winner of the Phil Nicoletti #69 replica Muc-Off/FXR/Club MX Yamaha 450cc Team Bike & Muc-Off Mega Bundle is.... Austin Wood

Congratulations to Austin and thank you all for taking part, we had a whopping 36,000 entries. If you didn't win, you've still bagged yourself 25% off your next order* on Muc-Off.com when you whack this code in at checkout: CLUBMX25

*excludes sale items, Clearance & Pressure Washer Starter Kit

GET MUC-OFF SWAG 

Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now