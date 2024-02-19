Winner of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha Phil Nicoletti Replica Bike Giveaway Announced

Last month we posted about a Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha Phil Nicoletti replica bike giveaway that Muc-Off was doing. The drawing closed at the end of the month of January, and Muc-Off sent out the following information about the winner:

And the winner of the Phil Nicoletti #69 replica Muc-Off/FXR/Club MX Yamaha 450cc Team Bike & Muc-Off Mega Bundle is.... Austin Wood

Congratulations to Austin and thank you all for taking part, we had a whopping 36,000 entries. If you didn't win, you've still bagged yourself 25% off your next order* on Muc-Off.com when you whack this code in at checkout: CLUBMX25

*excludes sale items, Clearance & Pressure Washer Starter Kit

