Racer X Films: 2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Adrian Ciomo / Ride-Engineering.com
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby
Since we’ve been riding the new Yamaha YZ450F we’ve wanted more stability and just a more planted feel with the new chassis Yamaha created in 2023. We’ve done a 2023 YZ450F “engine” Garage Build with Twisted Development but thought it would be beneficial to do a “chassis” build with the new generation frame. Adrian at Ride Engineering has been working hard on parts for this machine and this is the bike we came up with.
Parts List
Ride Engineering
23.5mm Offset Rubber Mounted Split Triple Clamps, One Piece Anti-Twist Bar Mount with Yellow (soft) Polyurethane Cones, Billet Front Brake Caliper with 2023 CRF450R Complete Master Cylinder Assembly and Lever, Braided Steel Front and Rear Brake Lines and Billet Brake Line Mount, Adjustable Performance Link (Track mode or Trail mode), Billet Master Cylinder Covers: Front (CRF), Rear (YZF), and Clutch (Brembo), Flush Mount Oil Cap and Engine Plugs, Billet Brake Clevis and Reversible Axle Blocks, Front and Rear Locking Wheel Spacers and Billet Rim Lock and Valve Caps
Enzo Racing
KYB Fork and Shock Re-Valve, Kashima Upper Tubes, DLC Fork Sliders, Billet Compression Dials, Springs for 145 lb. Rider: 4.7N/mm Fork Springs and 53N/mm Shock Spring
Dubach Racing Development
Full Stainless-Steel NS-4 Exhaust System
Bridgestone
X31 Front, X31 Rear Tires
bridgestonemotorcycletires.com
ProTaper
13/49 Sprockets, 520 MX Chain and Evo Handlebars (Husqvarna bend)
Split Design
Graphics
SDG
Custom Seat Cover
DT1 Air Filters
Air Filter
Maxima Racing Oils
Premium 10/40 Engine Oil
GYTR
Brembo Hydraulic Clutch
AL7_0035 Spencer Owens AL7_0038 Spencer Owens AL7_0046 Spencer Owens AL7_0069 Spencer Owens AL7_0087 Spencer Owens AL7_0099 Spencer Owens AL7_0110 Spencer Owens AL7_0116 Spencer Owens AL7_0131 Spencer Owens AL7_0140 Spencer Owens AL7_0149 Spencer Owens AL7_0166 Spencer Owens AL7_0175 Spencer Owens AL7_0197 Spencer Owens AL7_0206 Spencer Owens AL7_0214 Spencer Owens AL7_0227 Spencer Owens AL7_0230 Spencer Owens AL7_0404-NR Spencer Owens AL7_0416-NR Spencer Owens AL7_0508-NR Spencer Owens