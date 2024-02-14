Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build

February 14, 2024 2:00pm | by: , &

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Adrian Ciomo / Ride-Engineering.com

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

Since we’ve been riding the new Yamaha YZ450F we’ve wanted more stability and just a more planted feel with the new chassis Yamaha created in 2023. We’ve done a 2023 YZ450F “engine” Garage Build with Twisted Development but thought it would be beneficial to do a “chassis” build with the new generation frame. Adrian at Ride Engineering has been working hard on parts for this machine and this is the bike we came up with.

Parts List

Ride Engineering

23.5mm Offset Rubber Mounted Split Triple Clamps, One Piece Anti-Twist Bar Mount with Yellow (soft) Polyurethane Cones, Billet Front Brake Caliper with 2023 CRF450R Complete Master Cylinder Assembly and Lever, Braided Steel Front and Rear Brake Lines and Billet Brake Line Mount, Adjustable Performance Link (Track mode or Trail mode), Billet Master Cylinder Covers: Front (CRF), Rear (YZF), and Clutch (Brembo), Flush Mount Oil Cap and Engine Plugs, Billet Brake Clevis and Reversible Axle Blocks, Front and Rear Locking Wheel Spacers and Billet Rim Lock and Valve Caps

ride-engineering.com

 

Enzo Racing

KYB Fork and Shock Re-Valve, Kashima Upper Tubes, DLC Fork Sliders, Billet Compression Dials, Springs for 145 lb. Rider: 4.7N/mm Fork Springs and 53N/mm Shock Spring

enzoracing.com

 

Dubach Racing Development

Full Stainless-Steel NS-4 Exhaust System

dubachracing.com

 

Bridgestone

X31 Front, X31 Rear Tires

bridgestonemotorcycletires.com

 

ProTaper

13/49 Sprockets, 520 MX Chain and Evo Handlebars (Husqvarna bend)

protaper.com

 

Split Design

Graphics

splitdesignsco.com

 

SDG

Custom Seat Cover

sdg-innovations.com

 

DT1 Air Filters

Air Filter

mxfilters.com

 

Maxima Racing Oils

Premium 10/40 Engine Oil

maximausa.com

 

GYTR

Brembo Hydraulic Clutch

yamaha-racing.com

  • AL7_0035
    AL7_0035 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0038
    AL7_0038 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0046
    AL7_0046 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0069
    AL7_0069 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0087
    AL7_0087 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0099
    AL7_0099 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0110
    AL7_0110 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0116
    AL7_0116 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0131
    AL7_0131 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0140
    AL7_0140 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0149
    AL7_0149 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0166
    AL7_0166 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0175
    AL7_0175 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0197
    AL7_0197 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0206
    AL7_0206 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0214
    AL7_0214 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0227
    AL7_0227 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0230
    AL7_0230 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0404-NR
    AL7_0404-NR Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0416-NR
    AL7_0416-NR Spencer Owens
  • AL7_0508-NR
    AL7_0508-NR Spencer Owens
