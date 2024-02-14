6 | Grant Baylor

This guy is somewhat of an enigma. There is likely no other professional athlete at a premiere level of their sport who is more secluded and quieter than Grant. It’s a stark contrast to his brother Stu, who is as outgoing as outgoing gets. Most of these racers, you can scroll through their social media and see some of what’s been going on with them over the off-season, but not Grant. In fact, it’s been a year since Grant has posted on his Instagram. The guy has won the last two AMA National Enduro Championships and hasn’t even mentioned them!

What’s the point of mentioning this? Well, Grant simply does his talking out on the racetrack and many times he does it late in the race. Grant claimed a race win in 2023 and several other top five finishes, and many of those times he was outside the top ten early in the race and far enough behind that you didn’t think he’d be in contention. Then, he strikes! Grant is another previous Big Buck winner, and you never know exactly what to expect out of this guy. Keep an eye on him, he very well could be up front when the checkered flag flies.

7 | Josh Strang

This guy seems to age like a fine wine as he is still out there getting it done. Josh made the trek over from Australia to begin fulltime competition in the GNCC series in 2007 and has been a mainstay ever since, logging numerous wins and the 2010 GNCC National Championship along the way. Considered to be the savvy veteran of the class at this point, Josh showed he can still put it to the younger guys as he ended the 2023 season with the race win in the finale at Ironman.

Coming into 2024 Josh has some pretty significant changes. After spending the last few seasons on a Kawasaki, Josh is making the change to a Sherco and putting together his own program with some support from Sherco USA. Josh is no stranger to this type of program, as he fielded his own Kawasaki and Yamaha deals back in 2013 and 2014, and really strives under this kind of pressure. While the Sherco brand doesn’t have a ton of GNCC experience, there’s arguably no better rider to figure it out than Strang, and nobody should be surprised if he puts a Sherco on the podium.

8 | Johnny Girroir

Another first-time race winner in 2023 comes in the form of New England rippa, Johnny Girroir. After claiming the 2021 XC2 title, Johnny made his full-time XC1 debut in 2023 as part of the FMF KTM Factory Racing team and is back on the orange machines in 2024 looking to find even more success.

Girroir has had several ups and downs throughout his professional career and suffered through a few freak issues that hindered a few of his results in 2023. However, word is that Girroir has been putting in work throughout the off-season and looks stronger than ever coming in 2024. Now that Girroir has a win to his credit, another win should come easier and if he’s able to make two wins in a row the rest of the XC1 field should watch out because if this guy can build that confidence, he could be a huge threat in 2024. The talent and speed is there, and with main teammate Ben Kelley out with injury, there’s a focus on Girroir to get this championship for the factory FMF KTM squad.

9 | Angus Riordan

This is where things get a smidge confusing. XC2 class racer Riordan put together a stellar 2023 season to end the year in ninth place overall, with seven XC2 class podiums and a pair of XC2 class wins. However, he would actually end the year second place in the XC2 class. More on that later.

After coming up just shy of the XC2 title in 2023, Riordan will be looking to topple defending champ Liam Draper in 2024. Riordan made his way over from Australia full-time in 2022 and quickly figured out the GNCC game, landing on the XC2 podium in just his sixth ever GNCC event. He backed that up with more podium finishes, and finally a runner up position in the XC2 class in 2023.

10 | Liam Draper

The 2023 XC2 class champion actually finished the season behind the second-place finisher in the overall. Long story short, Riordan had a few better overall finishes, using some XC1 guys as buffers, while Draper had a few better finishes in the XC2 class. Regardless, Draper will be back in the XC2 class in 2024 as he looks to defend his 2023 XC2 championship.

This is another rider that seems to get better the older he gets. The New Zealander joined the series in 2018 and his results have continued to improve more and more. Going from challenging for top five finishes, to challenging for podiums and now challenging for XC2 race wins, Draper may have his hands full with some tough competition, but the guy is the defending champ for a reason.