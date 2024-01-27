Results Archive
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Live Now
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event #1 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event #1 Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Adam Cianciarulo Out for Anaheim 2 Supercross with Finger Injury

January 27, 2024 5:40pm | by:
Adam Cianciarulo Out for Anaheim 2 Supercross with Finger Injury

Unfortunate news out of the paddock at Angel Stadium today as Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo will not partake in round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this evening. Cianciarulo has been dealing with a broken bone on a finger on his left hand that occurred way back at Anaheim 1 when Jorge Prado and he collided in the final turn of the main event.

In the weeks following, Cianciarulo was unable to put in normal days of riding at the test track as he commented following the San Diego Supercross that he has been riding but skipping the whoops when he does ride in order to stay fresh but not do further damage to his finger. After riding the first qualifying session today in Anaheim, he did not return for the second session and was reported out for the night by our Steve Matthes of PulpMX.

The incident at Anaheim 1 between Cianciarulo and Prado occurred right behind race winner Jett Lawrence as the duo had just been put a lap down and were battling for 12th place on the track. Prado cut up the inside of Cianciarulo in the last turn and slammed into the left side of Cianciarulo which caught his hand between his and Prado's handlebars. The contact cracked a bone on the top of one of Cianciarulo's fingers and it has been giving him some problems ever since. Hopefully the night off this will only be a temporary setback as we look forward to seeing Cianciarulo back on track soon.

Adam Cianciarulo has been ruled out for tonight's Anaheim 2 Supercross.
Adam Cianciarulo has been ruled out for tonight's Anaheim 2 Supercross. Align Media
Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now