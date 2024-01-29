Watch: Anaheim 2 Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the fourth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Anaheim 2 Supercross was the fourth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the second round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) claimed the 250SX overall win with 1-2-3 races finishes over RJ Hampshire's 2-1-7 on his Husqvarna and Nate Thrasher's 3-10-1 on his Yamaha.
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) took the 450SX overall win with 2-2-5 races finishes over Eli Tomac's 5-7-1 on his Yamaha and Aaron Plessinger's 6-4-3 on his KTM.
In the 250SX Futures race, Cole Davies (GasGas) and Gavin Towers (Yamaha) had a great back and forth battle until Davies took the race win. Towers and Parker Ross (Honda) claimed the final two podium spots.
Check out the post-race videos for the Anaheim 2 Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the Anaheim 2 Supercross.
Anaheim 2 Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #4: Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 4 - Anaheim 2
Weege Show: The Best Night
Overall Results
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX WestJanuary 27, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|1 - 2 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|2 - 1 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|3 - 10 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|9 - 3 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|4 - 8 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SXJanuary 27, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|2 - 2 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|5 - 7 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|6 - 4 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|4 - 1 - 8
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|1 - 11 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX FuturesJanuary 27, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|9:38.646
|9 Laps
|1:03.491
|Waitoki
|GasGas MC 250F
|2
|Gavin Towers
|9:39.278
|+0.632
|1:03.195
|Venetia, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Parker Ross
|9:46.692
|+8.046
|1:04.193
|Herald, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Preston Boespflug
|9:52.262
|+13.616
|1:04.471
|Battle Ground, WA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|5
|Blake Gardner
|9:53.780
|+15.134
|1:04.991
|Canyon Country, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|84
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|84
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|75
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|70
|5
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|55
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|80
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|76
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|74
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|72
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|69