Progressive GNCC Racing Series Launches Online Ticket Sales for 2024 Season

January 26, 2024 3:00pm | by:
Progressive GNCC Racing Series Launches Online Ticket Sales for 2024 Season

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, announces online ticket sales for the entire 2024 season. 

General Admission tickets are now available for purchase online at a discounted price with two different options available for each event. Friday through Sunday admission for just $30 for adults (12+) and $15 for kids (6-11), while Thursday – Sunday admission is available to buy for just $40 for adults (12+) and $20 for kids (6-11). Snowshoe and Ironman GNCC events will have amended admission fees, please see the charts below for those fees.

Buy Tickets Now

GNCC Racing

A Season Pass credential is also available to purchase for the entire year for just $400 for adults (12+) and $200 for kids (6-11). A season pass credential is available to anyone and will be customized for riders, crew members or guests. When filling out the form online, please make sure all information on it is accurate, as our primary means of communication will be through email. 

Tickets will also be sold at the gate, Friday – Sunday admission being $35 for adults (12+) and $20 for kids (6-11), while Thursday – Sunday admission will be $45 for adults (12+) and $25 for kids (6-11). 

Weekend:Adult (12+)Child (6-11)
 At the GateOnlineAt the GateOnline
Thur - Sunday$45$40$25$20
Fri - Sunday$35$30$20$15
   
Snowshoe:Adult (12+)Child (6-11)
 At the GateOnlineAt the GateOnline
Wed-Sunday$60$55$35$30
Thur - Sunday$50$45$30$25
Fri - Sunday$40$35$25$20
   
Ironman: Adult (12+)Child (6-11)
 At the GateOnlineAt the GateOnline
Thur - Sunday$50$45$30$25
Fri - Sunday$40$35$25$20

Camping/Facility fees also apply at the following events this season: Wild Boar (hook up spots only), The General (all camping), Camp Coker (all camping), Snowshoe (all camping/parking for trailers), The Mountaineer (all camping). Fees will be published on each event page when they become available.

Season Pass Credential Form

 The 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized will kick off on February 17-18, 2024, with the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. To check out the full 2024 GNCC Series schedule, click HERE

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

