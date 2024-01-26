SMX Insider - Episode 54: Plessinger Joins Show to Recap San Diego Supercross Win

Text/film: SuperMotocross

Two Mud races in a row give the SMX Insiders a lot to talk about on this week’s show. First-time 450 main event winner Aaron Plessinger sits down for the big interview with Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas, and Clinton Fowler breaks down the numbers from AP’s historic win in Fowler’s facts. The insiders deliver the news like no one else can as they break down the on and off-track altercations in the 450 class and talk about unprecedented parity to start the 2024 season.

If you missed the first three episodes of 2024, watch them below.