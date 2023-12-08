Owyhee Motorcycle Club Searching for Funding to Keep 80-Acre Facility Open
We got this note from the OMC:
LET’S NOT LOSE ANOTHER ONE! YOU CAN HELP...
If you have seen riding areas and tracks get shut down for good over the years, keep reading. If you wished you could have helped stop it, read on. If you wished you could have helped stop it, preserve a historic motorcycle club AND reduced your taxable income to Uncle Sam, don’t stop reading, because here’s your chance.
Owyhee Motorcycle Club (OMC) is one of the oldest, still operating, motorcycle clubs in the U.S. It is also the first and only motorcycle club to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places with statewide significance. This club, however, like many, has been fighting significant pressure to stay open on its 80 acres and is asking for your help.
These 80 acres used to be in the boonies, but are now situated very close to the rapidly expanding city of Boise, ID. This place has been, and continues to be, a conveniently located gem for riding families offering motocross tracks, trials riding and grass track trails with some BIG hills! Many Hall of Fame legends have raced on these grounds; Broc Glover, Mert Lawwill, Bob Hannah, Roger De Coster, Gary Jones and Torsten Hallman to name a few. OMC is also privileged to host a round each April of the Inter-AM Vintage races.
The situation the club continues to face in its fight requires raising remaining funds, to the tune of $50,000-$60,000, that is needed for required work and improvements to the club grounds. Why? Well it’s the same story as those other places that popped in your mind that you have sadly seen shut down. Let’s not add OMC to this list! Help us fight this fight!
Monies raised from past fundraisers, in addition to new funds needed, go directly to purchasing required materials such as pipe, equipment rental costs, diesel, legal fees and permit fees. These costs are way above the club’s normal operating needs.
OMC is asking for your help to preserve the 80 acres it’s owned since the 1940s. Let’s have our kids and grandkids, one day in the far off future, be able to hang out at the club after a great day riding and remember fondly how all of us now fought to save this special place. They always will remember too, as OMC will be recognizing generous donors, both individuals and companies, with a beautiful, highly visible and permanent monument inscribed with their names!
Let’s talk about the additional benefit of how your donation can be a charitable contribution tax write-off. Preservation Idaho has graciously offered to accept donations on behalf of OMC and provide tax receipts. Preservation Idaho’s mission is to preserve the state of Idaho’s historic places and structures especially as development pressures mount. Please click on the link below to make a contribution and understand more about Preservation Idaho and OMC. You can even read the entire nomination sent to the National Park Service for the club’s historic listing. It offers an incredible history!
Lastly, a huge THANK YOU to Al Youngwerth and the Youngwerth Family Trust for not only donating $10,000, but offering an additional $2,500 in 1:1 matching funds. Your dollars can be doubled!